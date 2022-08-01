Tejano street party ready to rock Beeville

Aucencio “Teto” Santellana passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. Teto was born on February 11, 1945, in Odem, Texas, to the late Cruz Sr. and Francisca Santellana. A farmer and a self-taught musician, he played accordion, bajo sexto, guitar and sang. He was in many bands, had his own band Los Grandes Seis and helped other musicians over the years. He also played for the church band. Upon retiring, he spent his time mowing lawns, playing music, watching his westerns, sitting on the porch smoking his cigarettes.

ODEM, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO