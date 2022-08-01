Tejano street party ready to rock Beeville

www.mysoutex.com
Walk Across Texas! kicks off Monday, Sept. 5
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin their 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.
Beeville Main Street bolsters Beeville ISD supply closet
Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy. Beeville Main Street Director Melissa...
Aucencio “Teto” Santellana
Aucencio “Teto” Santellana passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. Teto was born on February 11, 1945, in Odem, Texas, to the late Cruz Sr. and Francisca Santellana. A farmer and a self-taught musician, he played accordion, bajo sexto, guitar and sang. He was in many bands, had his own band Los Grandes Seis and helped other musicians over the years. He also played for the church band. Upon retiring, he spent his time mowing lawns, playing music, watching his westerns, sitting on the porch smoking his cigarettes.
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht, 88, of Goliad, passed peacefully from this earth, Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born August 7th, 1933, in Kenedy, Texas to the late Marvin F., Sr. and Clara Wilma Carpenter Kolinek. She graduated from Kenedy High School. She participated in the pep squad, basketball, and tennis. Her junior year, she was voted most popular and FFA Sweetheart. Milledean’s senior year she was voted Class Favorite and Class Treasurer. After high school, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
DAR to hold workshop for potential members
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, will sponsor a free genealogy workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Houston North, Walker Auditorium, 3007 N. Ben Wilson Street in Victoria. The purpose of the workshop is to find potential Daughters whose...
Foundation presents ‘A Night at the Movies’ Gala
The Kenedy ISD Education Foundation is sponsoring a fundraising Gala, “A Night at the Movies,” set for Aug. 6, at the Panna Maria Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be appetizers and beverages. A silent auction is planned. According to Shannon Burr Ashe, dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m.
The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning to area schools with a brand new portable learning facility. POCCA has partnered with Learning Undefeated Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for area students, to launch the new POCCA PORT-Able Learning...
Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
Lebanon Cemetery: one of my favorites
Those of us who like family history enjoy visiting cemeteries where our ancestors are interred. The Lebanon Cemetery, just over the Live Oak County line near Cadiz, is one I have visited numerous times, because my mother’s Wilson great-grandparents and several other family members are buried there, as well as family members of my mother’s good friend, Lila Nicholson Mayes.
Cross by cross: Bearing witness in the state of Texas
The Sendero Cowboy Church of Karnes County has established a visually compelling cross project that can be seen on State Highway 181 between Kenedy and Karnes City and additionally, two other sets of crosses on State Highway 123, about a mile north of Karnes City. Randy Witte of the Sendero...
Genoveva Rosales Garza
Genoveva Rosales Garza, 69, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away July 24, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Genoveva “Eva” was born on May 16, 1953, to Valentine and Josefa Rosales, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1973 and in 1986, attended Coastal Bend College LVN Program, where she became a geriatric nurse for over 27 years. She worked 17 years at Refugio Manor, and 10 years at Sinton Manor. She took pride in being the best nurse in South Texas.
Jack Edward McDonnel Sr. and Phylisia Lois McDonnel
Jack Edward McDonnel Sr. and Phylisia Lois McDonnel: Jack Edward “Jackie” McDonnel, 83, of Victoria, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born June 25, 1939, in Woodsboro, to Thomas E. and Anna Belle McDonnel. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Elton, Billy, Martin, and Bob McDonnel, sisters Norma and Annette, and his wife of 59 years, Phylisia McDonnel. It was his wish to have a service for Phylisia and himself.
Area students recognized for achievement at UHV
The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its spring 2022 President’s and Deans’ lists. The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester. Among the area students named to the President’s...
Citations for violating water restrictions in effect
For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
WISD to continue CEP for 2022-23
Oodsboro ISD has announced that it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the...
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
Tractor-trailer accident on July 17 causes grass fire
Refugio, Woodsboro and Bayside volunteer fire department’s were dispatched to extinguish a grass fire caused by a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer on July 17. The tractor-trailer ran off the road on Farm-to-Market Road 774. According to the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department, the truck caught fire and ignited...
Nearly 300 tickets issued for violating water restrictions in Corpus Christi this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of Corpus Christi residents have received citations this week for violating water restrictions, according to city leaders. 292 citations have been issued between Monday, July 25 until noon on Friday, officials with the water, the water utilities office told 3NEWS. 311, the city's new...
Longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal passes away, county judge says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales posted to social media today that former judge Loyd Neal has passed away. "Our family’s deepest condolences to the Neal family on the passing of former Mayor and County Judge Loyd Neal," Canales wrote on Facebook. "His contributions were many to our community and his impact felt in any room."
District to use funds to repair, replace old facilities
Gregory-Portland ISD is continuing its massive growth by calling for a $242 million school bond with no increase to the total tax rate. The school bond will appear in three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and will include projects such as a Visual and Performing Arts Center for district and community use with a new G-P High School Band Hall, a replacement campus for T.M. Clark Elementary School, cafeteria renovations at S.F. Austin Elementary School, experiential learning upgrades at all elementary campuses, new baseball and softball fields and more totaling $242,590,926 million with no increase to the total tax rate.
