ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville) joins us on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia”

By Brian Hauswirth
939theeagle.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 939theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

What happened in Kansas: Americans know that rights are not just suggestions

Pundits have been wearing out their thumbs on Twitter ever since the results of the Kansas referendum on abortion came in Tuesday night. The victory on the "No" side, against amending the state constitution to remove its protection of abortion rights, was decisive, 59 to 41 percent. Voting "Yes" in the referendum meant that the constitution could be amended and laws further restricting or banning abortion entirely could be passed in the state.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Community Policy