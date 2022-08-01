(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville) joins us on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia”

Pundits have been wearing out their thumbs on Twitter ever since the results of the Kansas referendum on abortion came in Tuesday night. The victory on the "No" side, against amending the state constitution to remove its protection of abortion rights, was decisive, 59 to 41 percent. Voting "Yes" in the referendum meant that the constitution could be amended and laws further restricting or banning abortion entirely could be passed in the state.

