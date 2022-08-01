Read on thesubtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week
Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
kpq.com
Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week
Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
Speed Limits Are Changing In Tacoma Neighborhoods
Officials say these changes will cut down on traffic-related injuries and deaths for pedestrians and cyclists.
The Suburban Times
Lighthouse Activity Center on Standby to Open if Daily Forecasted Temperature is 90 degrees and Above
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma’s Cooling and Air Quality Relief Center at the Lighthouse Activity Center is prepared to open between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily to all Tacoma residents if temperatures are 90 degrees and above. “We are watching the National Weather Service...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey considering updates to its neighborhood Zone rules following Meridian gas station decision
Lacey is mulling updating its Municipal Code 16.36 related to the Neighborhood Commercial Zone following in the wake of the controversial Meridian Gas Station’s approval. During the city’s August 2 Planning Commission meeting, Lacey Community and Economic Development (CED) Director Rick Walk said the city council directed the CED Department to begin amending the existing Neighborhood Commercial zoning district and standards.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager August 5 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) August 5 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood seeks to fill Parks and Recreation Advisory Board position
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill one (1) vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The position is for a three-year term through September 19, 2025. DESCRIPTION: The role of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is to:. The Parks and Recreation...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Asks for Participation in Design Review Survey
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma’s Planning and Development Services Department is asking for community members to take a survey to learn about and inform the development of a new Design Review program. Responses to the 10-minute Design Review Survey will help inform how the program...
PLANetizen
A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle
Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
KING-5
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP),...
The Suburban Times
Chambers Creek Regional Park closures August 6-14
Pierce County press release. From August 6-14, the Soundview Trail and Central Meadow, including the dog park, at Chambers Creek Regional Park will be closed. The North Meadow and Grandview Trail will remain open. The closure is due to the Pierce County Parks Kite Festival taking place August 6-7 and...
Chronicle
$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen
Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day. The reporting party, Kevin Mills, who co-owns both Hive 5 Bees and All Star Rent...
The Suburban Times
Library Board to discuss Lakewood Library, policies and other issues
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will discuss the Lakewood Pierce County Library, updates to policies, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 3:30 p.m. Join the meeting in-person, by phone or online:
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
The Suburban Times
Peanut Butter Drive in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open. The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation...
SR 167 HOV lane finally opening
The orange cones on northbound State Route 167 have frustrated drivers for months, but they should disappear in the next few weeks. The cones have been blocking off the new left lane between Sumner and Auburn, leaving drivers frustrated that an open lane is just sitting idle when they are backed up daily. Cara Mitchell with the Washington Department of Transportation said workers are still using that lane to finalize the project. “They’re keeping those cones there because they do have some work they have to take care of in that median barrier,” she said. “The cones give them a work zone and the opportunity to be out there during the day.”
Comments / 2