Puyallup, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week

Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
NORTH BEND, WA
kpq.com

Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week

Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
NORTH BEND, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey considering updates to its neighborhood Zone rules following Meridian gas station decision

Lacey is mulling updating its Municipal Code 16.36 related to the Neighborhood Commercial Zone following in the wake of the controversial Meridian Gas Station’s approval. During the city’s August 2 Planning Commission meeting, Lacey Community and Economic Development (CED) Director Rick Walk said the city council directed the CED Department to begin amending the existing Neighborhood Commercial zoning district and standards.
LACEY, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager August 5 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) August 5 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show

SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood seeks to fill Parks and Recreation Advisory Board position

City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill one (1) vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The position is for a three-year term through September 19, 2025. DESCRIPTION: The role of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is to:. The Parks and Recreation...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Asks for Participation in Design Review Survey

City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma’s Planning and Development Services Department is asking for community members to take a survey to learn about and inform the development of a new Design Review program. Responses to the 10-minute Design Review Survey will help inform how the program...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Chambers Creek Regional Park closures August 6-14

Pierce County press release. From August 6-14, the Soundview Trail and Central Meadow, including the dog park, at Chambers Creek Regional Park will be closed. The North Meadow and Grandview Trail will remain open. The closure is due to the Pierce County Parks Kite Festival taking place August 6-7 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Library Board to discuss Lakewood Library, policies and other issues

Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will discuss the Lakewood Pierce County Library, updates to policies, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 3:30 p.m. Join the meeting in-person, by phone or online:
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Peanut Butter Drive in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open. The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation...
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest

SR 167 HOV lane finally opening

The orange cones on northbound State Route 167 have frustrated drivers for months, but they should disappear in the next few weeks. The cones have been blocking off the new left lane between Sumner and Auburn, leaving drivers frustrated that an open lane is just sitting idle when they are backed up daily. Cara Mitchell with the Washington Department of Transportation said workers are still using that lane to finalize the project. “They’re keeping those cones there because they do have some work they have to take care of in that median barrier,” she said. “The cones give them a work zone and the opportunity to be out there during the day.”
SUMNER, WA

