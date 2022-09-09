5 Georgia officers killed in the line of duty in 2022

Five Georgia law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2022. Eight officers were killed while serving in 2021.

One other officer has died this year from COVID-19 complications, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page , which tracks deaths of law enforcement officers. A Fairburn officer was also killed in an off-duty crash.

March 30: Investigator Donald Richard Crooms with the Houston County District Attorney’s Office was killed in a car crash. An oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and struck Investigator Crooms’ vehicle head-on in Warner Robins, according to police.

Crooms, 56, had served in law enforcement for 36 years, according to his obituary . He had previously served with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. Crooms was married with five children.

May 11: Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy Walter Jenkins died after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic. Jenkins, 54, who was in uniform and wearing a reflective vest, was struck by a silver Kia Sportage driven by a 16-year-old girl around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 138 and Ga. 212, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement.

Deputy Jenkins had served with the Rockdale sheriff’s office for about a year and previously served with the College Park Police Department for 22 years. He is survived by his mother and three children.

July 31: A Spalding County deputy died after a large pine tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving, the sheriff’s office announced.

Jamie Reynolds was traveling east on Ga. 16 just east of Shoal Creek Road around 5:30 a.m. when the tree crushed the passenger side of the vehicle, killing Reynolds instantly, Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.

Reynolds began his law enforcement career in 1995 and joined the Spalding sheriff’s office last year, according to the department. His most recent assignment was in the Office of Professional Standards working with state certifications, national accreditations and grant writing. He also worked weekend shifts at the county jail.

Sept. 8: Two Cobb County deputies, Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marvin Samuel Irvin Jr., were killed while serving an arrest warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. Two suspects were arrested at the west Cobb home.

