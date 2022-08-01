Read on www.wsgw.com
wsgw.com
Mother and Daughter Critical After Being Hit by Vehicle
A 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Carrollton Township. Police said the two were walking across N. Michigan north of Stoker Drive about 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by a northbound vehicle. The girl was taken to...
abc12.com
Police looking for stabbing suspect from Munger Potato Festival
MUNGER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a Birch Run resident during the Munger Potato Festival last weekend. Michigan State Police say the suspect and a 27-year-old man got into an altercation during the festival just after midnight on July 31. The Birch Run man sustained a minor stab wound during the fight.
abc12.com
Mother, 4-year-old child hit by a car and listed in critical condition
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were in critical condition Friday after they got hit by a vehicle two days earlier. The Carrollton Township Police Department says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Michigan Avenue near Stoker Drive. Police say the 30-year-old...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
36-Year-Old Katelyn Furneaux Died In A Traffic Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a solo weather-related traffic crash at the Imlay City and Wilde Road intersection. A Lapeer woman was killed in the traffic crash on Wednesday.
WNEM
Police: 1 injured after crashing into Birch Run General RV property
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident was injured after crashing into the General RV property in Birch Run on Thursday. The injured driver received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the Birch Run Police Department. There was only on vehicle in this...
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
WNEM
Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township. According to the...
Michigan State Police trooper shoots armed man outside Owosso bar
OWOSSO, MI — An Owosso man is hospitalized after being shot by police while he was allegedly armed with a gun of his own. About 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill, 311 W. Corunna Ave., for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun. A lone female bartender was in the process of closing the bar for the night, and there were no customers inside.
Jury finds man who repeatedly shot friend in his Zilwaukee home not guilty
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after a teen girl was repeatedly shot in a Zilwaukee home, a jury has exonerated the man who shot her. Jurors in the trial of Cody R. Nelson, 20, delivered their verdicts at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, finding the defendant not guilty of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. The former is a life offense, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related sentence.
wsgw.com
Flags Lowered to Honor Clare County Sheriff’s Deputy
(source: Clare County Sheriff's Office) U.S. and Michigan flags will be lowered to honor a Clare County Sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident at the Clare County Fair on July 25. Mounted Deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to a medical emergency on her horse while on duty at...
wsgw.com
Minor Injuries in Thursday Birch Run Crash
One person was injured in a single vehicle crash in Birch Run Thursday, August 4. Police say the crash occurred at the General RV property. The driver, driving a white SUV, suffered only minor injuries but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Alcohol does not appear to...
WNEM
Police set curfew for minors during Back to the Bricks
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department has issued a curfew for minors during the week of Back to the Bricks. The City of Flint Special Public Events Curfew Ordinance for residents under 17-years-old will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20.
Jurors watch video of Michigan teen tell police he shot ex-friend while she robbed him
SAGINAW, MI — When he was 17, Cody R. Nelson allegedly shot a former friend in his family’s Zilwaukee house, the sounds of which were recorded by an idling video game. Now 20, Nelson’s case is finally being heard by jurors, tasked with determining if he shot the woman in self-defense or with intent to kill her.
WNEM
MDOC: Operation in Mt. Pleasant to apprehend parole absconder
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Corrections worked with the Michigan State Police and United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the MDOC said when they arrived at the Mt. Pleasant home, multiple people were trying to...
Michigan mother who allegedly drove drunk with 2 kids in the car arrested
A Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car has been arrested. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the car around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road.
Genesee County man gets probation in abuse case involving 72-year-old mother who died
FLINT, MI – A Genesee Township man accused of abusing his 72-year-old mother who died will serve probation after pleading no contest to the charges against him. Michael Lagueux was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to 24 months probation for two counts of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse. He pleaded no contest to the charges last month.
wsgw.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
fox2detroit.com
Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion
BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
