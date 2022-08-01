ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

'Full House' alum Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski

By Carson Blackwelder via
ABC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Sweetin
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full House#Wedding
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce

Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Chelsea Handler Bares All In Raunchy Instagram Reel Following Jo Koy Split

All wrapped up! Comedian Chelsea Handler got silly and steamy on social media on Tuesday, July 26, taking to Instagram with a clip depicting her wearing only tape while dancing to Lizzo’s single “About D*mn Time.”“The rhythm is never going to ‘get’ me,” the Candid Chelsea star captioned the clip, which recreates the "Truth Hurts" songstress’ recent viral video. While Lizzo sported an outfit crafted of Balenciaga caution tape in her original post, Handler took a different approach, rocking what appears to be blue painter’s tape.The raunchy reel comes shortly after the talk show host revealed that she and her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Claims Candace Cameron Bure Left Out Details From Their Call In Apology Video

The never-ending drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure got another shot in the arm today, when JoJo revealed that the Full House star allegedly failed to produce important details of their phone conversation. JoJo said that Candace did call her with an apology after the spat went public, but that she “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” in her Instagram video addressing the situation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy