Kentucky devastated by floods; organizations rally in support

WIFR
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of...
Illinois expands reproductive health care funding for providers, clinics
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker is increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion providers by 20% starting September 1. It’s the latest move to help providers facing unnecessary burdens following the overturning of Roe v. Wade and moves by surrounding states to restrict or ban abortion. The governor continues...
Preparing for the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Corn dogs, music, and rides....oh my! The wait is almost over as the 2022 Illinois State Fair starts next Thursday. This year’s theme is “Grow With Us” and the Illinois Department of Agriculture has been busy with work around the fairgrounds. State Fair Manager Rebecca Cisco says admission prices will stay the same as last year. Adults will be able to get half-price tickets Sunday through Thursday and Kids 12 and under can enter for free every day of the fair.
Illinois sales tax holiday offers shopping relief
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Stores across the state are ready with back-to-school displays for the weekend’s anticipated shopping rush. Starting August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5% to 1.25%. That means shoppers will be paying close to sticker price for all eligible items purchased. Qualifying...
Illinois manufacturers excited about growth of industry
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Manufacturing supports 1.7 million jobs and helps generate up to $611 billion dollars annually for Illinois. That’s according to a new economic impact study for the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. This study shows manufacturing supports nearly 30% of all jobs in Illinois, and leaders hope to...
Still no sign of 1.28 billion jackpot winner
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WIFR) - The winner has yet to come forward to claim a record breaking Mega Millions prize. While the winner has a year to claim their prize, the clock is ticking down to choose the cash option or annual payments. Illinois Lottery announced that a $1.28 billion...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared...
