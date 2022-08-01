ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

News4Jax.com

Fleming Island running back Sam Singleton commits to Florida St.

Fleming Island running back Sam Singleton posted on his social media that he is “100 percent committed” to the Noles. Singleton is ranked among the top 300 players in the country and was among the last remaining uncommitted top local prospects. He’ll be heading to Tallahassee next year.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say

A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

$5,000 reward offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM given exclusive access by Baker County sheriff to federal wing of jail where immigrant detainees allege ‘inhumane conditions’

MACCLENNY, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM was granted unprecedented access this week to the federal wing of the Baker County Detention Center that houses more than a hundred immigrant detainees. After our stories on a federal complaint filed by 16 human rights groups alleging “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions, Baker...
BAKER COUNTY, FL

