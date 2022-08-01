ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

penbaypilot.com

Frances A. Keene, obituary

ROCKLAND — Frances A. Keene, 94, died peacefully, Friday July 29, 2022 at Bartlett Woods in Rockland. Born in Rockland, July 7, 1928 she was the daughter of Carlton and Sally Ramsey Snow. She was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School. Following high school, Frances married her childhood...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Cora May Milliken, notice

LINCOLNVILLE — Cora May Milliken, 83, widow of Kenneth L. Milliken, died after a brief illness on July 19, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Michael Anthony Durkee, obituary

RANGLEY — Michael Anthony Durkee, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Rangeley, Maine on July 31, 2022. He was born in Camden, Maine on November 17, 1946, to Esther and Gerald Durkee. He attended Warren schools during his elementary years and graduated from Camden High School in 1964. He continued his education at SMVTI in South Portland, focusing on automotives. He had a passion for cars and throughout his life his work choices included owning his own business painting and detailing cars, being part owner of Bear Hill Market for 10 years and working for Harold C. Ralph as service manager for 15 years. After moving to Rangeley, he worked for M&H Logging and Construction until his retirement in 2017.
RANGELEY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language’ professional development program offered in September

Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for a new online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This four-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4 & 18 from 4–5:30 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Scouting BSA Troop 200 log: Scouts have been active this summer

Scouting BSA Troop 200 has been active this summer!. On June 6, BSA Troop 200 joined Cub Scout Pack 200 to celebrate a “Crossover Ceremony,” which recognized four boys who had completed Cub Scouting and crossed over into Scouting BSA. The ceremony symbolized the advancement of these scouts from Webelos and welcomed them into Troop 200, where they have begun a whole new experience in scouting. Plaques to honor the Webelos completion of the "Arrow of Light" were donated to the boys by Butler Woodworking of Morrill, Maine.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Aug. 5 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

WCAP Free school supply giveaway for Waldo County families

It’s back-to-school season, and Waldo Community Action Partners has expanded its annual Backpack and School Supply Program to offer giveaways at sites in Thorndike and Winterport, as well as Belfast. School supplies will be available free of charge to families living in Waldo County and receiving either MaineCare or WIC. Backpacks are prepackaged with a wide variety of age-appropriate supplies to accommodate the needs of students enrolled in Pre-K to 12th grade.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county

For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Board members

The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce has strengthened its Board of Directors with the addition of three new members: Michelle Curtis of First National Bank joins as Board Treasurer; and Mary Tripp, of Bank of America, and John McKeith, of The Belfast Center, join as Board Members, respectively. Michelle Curtis...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Damariscotta man safe after credit card used in Belfast

DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta, on Thursday afternoon. By mid-morning on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said Slicer had been safely located but offered no additional information. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

MRC to host summer classic tennis tournament

ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center will be hosting a summer classic tennis tournament Aug. 13-14 at the Camden Hills Regional High School tennis courts (or inside the MRC if it rains). This summer UTR tournament will be held using a match format of 2 out of 3 sets...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

PBMC adjusts COVID testing hours

ROCKPORT — Effective Monday, August 8, Pen Bay Medical Center (PBMC) will adjust the hours of its drive through COVID testing center. The testing center, located at 731 Commercial St., in Rockport, will be open from 8 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. If testing is needed outside of...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Evelyn Persis Holman, obituary

ROCKLAND — Evelyn Persis Holman, 101, went home to her Lord, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Knox Center in Rockland. Evelyn was born on August 26, 1920 in Machias, Maine. She was the daughter of Herbert Augustus and Mary Persis Kirk. In 1938 Evelyn graduated from Machias High School. After graduation, she soon left home to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from Mount Auburn Nursing School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1943. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing administration, then a master’s degree from Columbia University in public health. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Ronald Holman, in Rockland.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast men arrested in connection with burglaries in six counties, including cases in Belfast, Searsport

ELLSWORTH —Ellsworth Police arrested two Belfast men in connection with 16 burglaries that reportedly occurred in the last year, according to a news release. Ellsworth Police said that following an eight-month joint investigation into burglaries occurring in Hancock County, they, along with help from the Hancock County Sheriff Office and Maine State Police, searched the residence of Anthony Knight, on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County student selected for CBYX scholarship exchange to Germany

AFS-USA announces that Ada Curry, a high school Junior at Belfast Area High School, in Belfast, is one of 250 American high school students from across the United States to be awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Students will be abroad from August 2022 to June 2023.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Short film competition for middle and high school students now open

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre announces it’s third annual Strand Youth Film Fest (SYFF) – an opportunity for young people living in Maine to create and submit their own short films. Entries will be accepted from August 1 through October 31, with awards and a public presentation of the films in December. Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges comprised of Strand staff and local film professionals.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

MaMuse to perform at The Waldo with CHRHS’s Fortissima opening; August 18 at 7:00pm

MaMuse to perform at The Waldo Theatre with CHRHS’s Fortissima opening on Thursday. August 18 at 7:00pm. MaMuse: Wholeheartedly fed by the folk and gospel traditions, MaMuse (Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker) create uplifting music to inspire the world into thriving. Interweaving brilliant and haunting harmony with lyrics born of honed emotional intelligence, MaMuse invokes a musical presence that inspires the opening of the heart. Playing a family of varied acoustic instruments including upright bass, guitar, mandolins, ukulele, and flutes, these two powerful women embody a love for all life.
WALDO, ME

