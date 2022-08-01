Read on www.penbaypilot.com
Frances A. Keene, obituary
ROCKLAND — Frances A. Keene, 94, died peacefully, Friday July 29, 2022 at Bartlett Woods in Rockland. Born in Rockland, July 7, 1928 she was the daughter of Carlton and Sally Ramsey Snow. She was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School. Following high school, Frances married her childhood...
penbaypilot.com
Quick response by Rockport firefighters limits fire, water damage at Camden Hills Regional High School
ROCKPORT — A fire alarm that went off at 1:29 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at Camden Hills Regional High School quickly drew the response of 15 members of the Rockport Fire Department to the early morning scene. “When we arrived, alarms were sounding,” according to a post on...
penbaypilot.com
Cora May Milliken, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Cora May Milliken, 83, widow of Kenneth L. Milliken, died after a brief illness on July 19, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain...
penbaypilot.com
Michael Anthony Durkee, obituary
RANGLEY — Michael Anthony Durkee, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Rangeley, Maine on July 31, 2022. He was born in Camden, Maine on November 17, 1946, to Esther and Gerald Durkee. He attended Warren schools during his elementary years and graduated from Camden High School in 1964. He continued his education at SMVTI in South Portland, focusing on automotives. He had a passion for cars and throughout his life his work choices included owning his own business painting and detailing cars, being part owner of Bear Hill Market for 10 years and working for Harold C. Ralph as service manager for 15 years. After moving to Rangeley, he worked for M&H Logging and Construction until his retirement in 2017.
Weekend Spotlight: Wild Blueberry Weekend, Maine Lobster Festival, and Maker’s Market
It’s sizzling this weekend (thanks never-ending heat wave!) but it’s also a great weekend to be outside and enjoy the various festivals that highlight Maine’s best-known food: blueberries and lobster. Oh and sauerkraut, did I mention that?. Maine Lobster Festival. Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7—Rockland...
Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language’ professional development program offered in September
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for a new online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This four-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4 & 18 from 4–5:30 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
Scouting BSA Troop 200 log: Scouts have been active this summer
Scouting BSA Troop 200 has been active this summer!. On June 6, BSA Troop 200 joined Cub Scout Pack 200 to celebrate a “Crossover Ceremony,” which recognized four boys who had completed Cub Scouting and crossed over into Scouting BSA. The ceremony symbolized the advancement of these scouts from Webelos and welcomed them into Troop 200, where they have begun a whole new experience in scouting. Plaques to honor the Webelos completion of the "Arrow of Light" were donated to the boys by Butler Woodworking of Morrill, Maine.
Aug. 5 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
WCAP Free school supply giveaway for Waldo County families
It’s back-to-school season, and Waldo Community Action Partners has expanded its annual Backpack and School Supply Program to offer giveaways at sites in Thorndike and Winterport, as well as Belfast. School supplies will be available free of charge to families living in Waldo County and receiving either MaineCare or WIC. Backpacks are prepackaged with a wide variety of age-appropriate supplies to accommodate the needs of students enrolled in Pre-K to 12th grade.
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Board members
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce has strengthened its Board of Directors with the addition of three new members: Michelle Curtis of First National Bank joins as Board Treasurer; and Mary Tripp, of Bank of America, and John McKeith, of The Belfast Center, join as Board Members, respectively. Michelle Curtis...
UPDATE: Damariscotta man safe after credit card used in Belfast
DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta, on Thursday afternoon. By mid-morning on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said Slicer had been safely located but offered no additional information. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”,...
MRC to host summer classic tennis tournament
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center will be hosting a summer classic tennis tournament Aug. 13-14 at the Camden Hills Regional High School tennis courts (or inside the MRC if it rains). This summer UTR tournament will be held using a match format of 2 out of 3 sets...
PBMC adjusts COVID testing hours
ROCKPORT — Effective Monday, August 8, Pen Bay Medical Center (PBMC) will adjust the hours of its drive through COVID testing center. The testing center, located at 731 Commercial St., in Rockport, will be open from 8 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. If testing is needed outside of...
Evelyn Persis Holman, obituary
ROCKLAND — Evelyn Persis Holman, 101, went home to her Lord, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Knox Center in Rockland. Evelyn was born on August 26, 1920 in Machias, Maine. She was the daughter of Herbert Augustus and Mary Persis Kirk. In 1938 Evelyn graduated from Machias High School. After graduation, she soon left home to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from Mount Auburn Nursing School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1943. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing administration, then a master’s degree from Columbia University in public health. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Ronald Holman, in Rockland.
Belfast men arrested in connection with burglaries in six counties, including cases in Belfast, Searsport
ELLSWORTH —Ellsworth Police arrested two Belfast men in connection with 16 burglaries that reportedly occurred in the last year, according to a news release. Ellsworth Police said that following an eight-month joint investigation into burglaries occurring in Hancock County, they, along with help from the Hancock County Sheriff Office and Maine State Police, searched the residence of Anthony Knight, on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast.
Two injured in four-vehicle crash that closed Route 17 in Jefferson Aug. 3
JEFFERSON – Washington Fire Department, Union Ambulance, and Waldoboro EMS were a few of the agencies that assisted in a four-vehicle crash on Route 17, in Jefferson, Wednesday evening. Route 17 was closed to traffic from approximately 6:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. According to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the...
Waldo County student selected for CBYX scholarship exchange to Germany
AFS-USA announces that Ada Curry, a high school Junior at Belfast Area High School, in Belfast, is one of 250 American high school students from across the United States to be awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Students will be abroad from August 2022 to June 2023.
Short film competition for middle and high school students now open
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre announces it’s third annual Strand Youth Film Fest (SYFF) – an opportunity for young people living in Maine to create and submit their own short films. Entries will be accepted from August 1 through October 31, with awards and a public presentation of the films in December. Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges comprised of Strand staff and local film professionals.
MaMuse to perform at The Waldo with CHRHS’s Fortissima opening; August 18 at 7:00pm
MaMuse to perform at The Waldo Theatre with CHRHS’s Fortissima opening on Thursday. August 18 at 7:00pm. MaMuse: Wholeheartedly fed by the folk and gospel traditions, MaMuse (Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker) create uplifting music to inspire the world into thriving. Interweaving brilliant and haunting harmony with lyrics born of honed emotional intelligence, MaMuse invokes a musical presence that inspires the opening of the heart. Playing a family of varied acoustic instruments including upright bass, guitar, mandolins, ukulele, and flutes, these two powerful women embody a love for all life.
