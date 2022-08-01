RANGLEY — Michael Anthony Durkee, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Rangeley, Maine on July 31, 2022. He was born in Camden, Maine on November 17, 1946, to Esther and Gerald Durkee. He attended Warren schools during his elementary years and graduated from Camden High School in 1964. He continued his education at SMVTI in South Portland, focusing on automotives. He had a passion for cars and throughout his life his work choices included owning his own business painting and detailing cars, being part owner of Bear Hill Market for 10 years and working for Harold C. Ralph as service manager for 15 years. After moving to Rangeley, he worked for M&H Logging and Construction until his retirement in 2017.

RANGELEY, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO