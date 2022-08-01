Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 01, 2022

bigislandnow.com
bigislandnow.com
Malfunction Leads to Mountain View Water Outage
A system malfunction that caused a county water tank to run dry overnight Tuesday, Aug. 2, was the culprit behind a water outage in Mountain View. A Department of Water Supply tank in Mountain View went empty, causing a disruption in water service to the area. The department made adjustments to the system to restore normal operating levels and meet affected customers’ daily water needs.
bigislandnow.com
Motorists Advised of Traffic Congestion Near Mountain View Elementary School
Update: Hawai‘i Police Department advises that the traffic congestion on Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School, has been alleviated. Hawai‘i Police Department advises that Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School is experiencing heavy traffic congestion due to the early release of students.
bigislandnow.com
Repaving Work Scheduled at Hilo Transfer Station
The county is notifying the public that traffic will be redirected Friday, Aug. 5, at the Hilo Transfer Station. The Department of Environmental Management reports that users of the transfer station will be directed to take an alternate route to dispose of their trash at the solid waste chutes because the Department of Public Works will be repaving the access route.
bigislandnow.com
Geologic Forces From Iceland to Hawai‘i Inspire New Exhibit at EHCC in Hilo
An upcoming exhibit at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center in downtown Hilo imagines Earth as a vast, diverse and dynamic living entity. “Terra Forma” showcases the work of eight artists who originate from far-flung locations: Icelandic artists Halldór Ásgeirsson, Heimir Björgúlfsson and Arngunnur Ýr; Solomon Enos, Leslie Gleim, Hamilton Kobayashi and Michelle Schwengel-Regala from Hawai‘i; and Mucyo from Rwanda. The exhibit will be on view from Aug. 6-Sept. 30, with a 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, opening.
bigislandnow.com
Missing Puna Teen Located in Good Health
Update: Police reported Tuesday, Aug. 2, that 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain Andrade-Takahashi, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located Tuesday in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who was reported as a runaway, 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Teen Runaway
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the area of Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and brown shoes. He is described as having a tan complexion,...
bigislandnow.com
15-Year-Old Boy Dies Following 3-Car Crash in Pepe‘ekeō
A 15-year-old boy is dead following a three-car crash on Māmalahoa Highway in Pepe‘ekeō Monday evening. The collision was reported at 6:09 p.m. When Hawai‘i police arrived on scene, the found the teen, later identified as Zion Hao-Kallio, of Ocean View, unresponsive. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.
bigislandnow.com
HIHS Receives $1.5M Grant for New Animal Hospital
The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society was awarded a $1.5 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to support final renovations of the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital in Holualoa. The grant will also name The Bob & Renee Parsons Welcome Center as part of the organization’s extensive...
bigislandnow.com
Record 74 Student-Athletes Earn Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Honors
More than 70 Vulcan student-athletes have been honored for their academic prowess by the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association. The association recently announced the 2021-22 recipients of its Academic Achievement awards, and a record 74 University of Hawai‘i at Hilo student-athletes earned recognition. In its 15th year, the program...
