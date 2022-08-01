Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 01, 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Hawaii County, HI - August 01, 2022

bigislandnow.com
 3 days ago
bigislandnow.com

bigislandnow.com

Malfunction Leads to Mountain View Water Outage

A system malfunction that caused a county water tank to run dry overnight Tuesday, Aug. 2, was the culprit behind a water outage in Mountain View. A Department of Water Supply tank in Mountain View went empty, causing a disruption in water service to the area. The department made adjustments to the system to restore normal operating levels and meet affected customers’ daily water needs.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Repaving Work Scheduled at Hilo Transfer Station

The county is notifying the public that traffic will be redirected Friday, Aug. 5, at the Hilo Transfer Station. The Department of Environmental Management reports that users of the transfer station will be directed to take an alternate route to dispose of their trash at the solid waste chutes because the Department of Public Works will be repaving the access route.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Geologic Forces From Iceland to Hawai‘i Inspire New Exhibit at EHCC in Hilo

An upcoming exhibit at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center in downtown Hilo imagines Earth as a vast, diverse and dynamic living entity. “Terra Forma” showcases the work of eight artists who originate from far-flung locations: Icelandic artists Halldór Ásgeirsson, Heimir Björgúlfsson and Arngunnur Ýr; Solomon Enos, Leslie Gleim, Hamilton Kobayashi and Michelle Schwengel-Regala from Hawai‘i; and Mucyo from Rwanda. The exhibit will be on view from Aug. 6-Sept. 30, with a 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, opening.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Missing Puna Teen Located in Good Health

Update: Police reported Tuesday, Aug. 2, that 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain Andrade-Takahashi, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located Tuesday in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who was reported as a runaway, 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Teen Runaway

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the area of Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and brown shoes. He is described as having a tan complexion,...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

15-Year-Old Boy Dies Following 3-Car Crash in Pepe‘ekeō

A 15-year-old boy is dead following a three-car crash on Māmalahoa Highway in Pepe‘ekeō Monday evening. The collision was reported at 6:09 p.m. When Hawai‘i police arrived on scene, the found the teen, later identified as Zion Hao-Kallio, of Ocean View, unresponsive. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.
OCEAN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

HIHS Receives $1.5M Grant for New Animal Hospital

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society was awarded a $1.5 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to support final renovations of the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital in Holualoa. The grant will also name The Bob & Renee Parsons Welcome Center as part of the organization’s extensive...
HOLUALOA, HI
