Tennessee State University aerial view

A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Nashville and across Davidson County from August 4, 2022.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Courtney Grimes
Courtney Grimes was born and raised in Nashville; however, she fell in love with Wilson County’s “sense of community” in 2018. Grimes works as a senior underwriting assistant at Sompo International in Mt. Juliet.
paigemindsthegap.com
A Romantic Weekend in Dickson, Tennessee
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Dickson, Tennessee is the perfect destination for a small town getaway. Only...
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
thunderboltradio.com
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by...
Nashville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Overton High School football team will have a game with Franklin Road Academy on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wpde.com
'Crackheads were sneaking into the building': TSU students worry about staying in hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Not enough on-campus housing has Tennessee State University (TSU) students worried they will end up in hotels yet again. They say finding needles and people on drugs was the norm at hotels they were put up in by the university. With less than three weeks...
TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis
Tennessee State University is the latest HBCU fraught with tackling on-campus housing accommodations for students. The post TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
WSMV
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
tbinewsroom.com
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
North Nashville neighbors preserving history in Enchanted Hills
It's called Enchanted Hills — an area historically known as one of Nashville’s most prestigious Black neighborhoods. And now it could be getting a Metro historical marker.
Murfreesboro, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Huntland School football team will have a game with Middle Tennessee Christian School on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Student sues Williamson schools, education department over transgender rights
A Williamson County girl is now federally suing Williamson County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education over a state law that deals with where transgender students use restrooms.
