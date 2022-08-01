Buffalo Distilling Co.’s Mafia Sauce & Mafia Vodka is a Must-Have This Football Season

Read on stepoutbuffalo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Coming Soon: Buffalo Kitchen Club
Coming soon to the corner of Elmwood and Bryant is The Buffalo Kitchen Club. Offering lunch options.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Uplift Nutrition is a Smoothie and Juice Spot That is All About Spreading Positive Vibes
Be on the lookout, . Uplift Nutrition is bringing two things you can’t get enough of: positivity and a fitness mindset. Located at the corner of Delaware and Euclid avenues, Uplift Nutrition is a smoothie and juice spot that is quickly becoming a vibrant hub of the community. Owner-brothers Nick and Mario Copeland say the positive vibes they project is simply a reflection of the love they’ve felt since opening in January.
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stepoutbuffalo.com
Neighborhood Barre Buffalo
Neighborhood barre offers boutique fitness classes that are accessible to everyone and provides the “neighborhood” feel that Buffalo is known for. Our unique workout combines the elements of dance conditioning, pilates and weight training to create what is commonly referred to as a “dancer’s physique.” The technique primarily uses small isometric movements to carve and sculpt the muscles of the arms, legs, seat and abs. Each set of exercises is followed by a series of stretches to shape the muscles, making them long and lean.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win 4 Free Adult Passes & 2 Free Kids Passes for the Enchanted Mountain Challenge
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with the Enchanted Mountain Challenge to give away 4 free adult passes and 2 free kids passes for the Enchanted Mountain Challenge ($210 value).
stepoutbuffalo.com
Window Factory Outlet
Whether you are looking to renovate or upgrade, nothing increases your home’s value and curb appeal like having brand new windows or doors. At Windows Factory Outlet, we pride ourselves in offering not only a huge selection of stylish windows, but also custom entrance doors and patio doors that fit your budget.
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Stay & Play Package from Batavia Downs
*GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Batavia Downs to give away a Stay & Play Package ($250 value). One night stay of your choosing in their hotel (Blackout dates apply and room amenities may vary) $25 Free Play for up to 2 persons each. A $100 Food Credit at...
7 Problem Solvers gets Buffalo woman her couch after two-month delivery delay
After nearly two months waiting on a couch she ordered from Big Lots, Kathleen Brown is finally getting answers and a new couch at 50% off.
Hamburg Amazon Facility sits without activity
HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are working to learn more about what is happening with the Amazon warehouse built in Hamburg. It's located off Route 5 and Bayview Road in the Lake Erie Commerce Center Park and so far there's no apparent activity around the 181,000-square-foot distribution center. Weeks after...
DNA links Amherst man to attempted robbery outside Buffalo casino
Joseph Whitney is being held without bail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffalo SkyRide returning this month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo SkyRide will return to the Buffalo Skyway this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14, bikers will embark on a from Lakeside Bike Park, over the Skyway, down to South Park, and back to Buffalo on the Skyway again. The event presented by GOBike Buffalo is...
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Section of shoreline collapses into Buffalo River at DL&W Station
This area of the shoreline has been closed to the public for several months for unrelated construction work.
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
Buffalo man indicted in murder of his brother on Thatcher Avenue
Jerome Cole will be back in front of a judge on August 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
thechallengernews.com
Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester
Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall. The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15. Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.
Narcity
A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It
A white Arctic wolf is running loose in a city near Niagara Falls after it escaped from its home, and police are currently looking for it. In a news release issued on August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) shared that the female wolf dug out of its enclosure on August 2 at around 9 a.m. in Port Colborne.
Comments / 0