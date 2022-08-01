ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Average gas prices in Florida dip below $4 a gallon and the cheapest gas is in Fort Walton Beach

By WUWF
wuwf.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
West Palm Beach, FL
Naples, FL
Traffic
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Melbourne, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Traffic
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
City
Melbourne, FL
floridainsider.com

Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate

Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
NAPLES, FL
L. Cane

This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."

Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

New Panama City Archery Shop Hits the Bullseye

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new place in Panama City where you can get anything you need when it comes to bows and arrows. EZ Ride Archery recently opened its doors on Hwy. 231, with everything for experienced to novice archers. ”All the new innovations coming out...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/5/2022 3:50 P.M. Florida Highway Patrol officials have released more information about the multi-car crash that backed up traffic on Back Beach Road. According to officials, around 9 a.m. Friday morning a red Kia Rio was driving east in the inside lane of...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list

Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Panama City to celebrate National Oyster Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it, August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way! Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE

