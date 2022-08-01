Average gas prices in Florida dip below $4 a gallon and the cheapest gas is in Fort Walton Beach

Read on www.wuwf.org
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
Survey Indicates that Florida is the Most Desirable State to Live in and Most Americans Prefer Small Towns Over Cities
Floridians and recent transplants may not be surprised to learn that a recent survey declared that the sunshine state is the most desirable state to live in the United States. The survey also found a preference for rural areas.
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
floridainsider.com
Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate
Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."
Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
VIDEO: Dark storm clouds rolling in on Florida beach
A timelapse video captured storm clouds moving in on a Florida beach on Tuesday
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
WJHG-TV
New Panama City Archery Shop Hits the Bullseye
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new place in Panama City where you can get anything you need when it comes to bows and arrows. EZ Ride Archery recently opened its doors on Hwy. 231, with everything for experienced to novice archers. ”All the new innovations coming out...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/5/2022 3:50 P.M. Florida Highway Patrol officials have released more information about the multi-car crash that backed up traffic on Back Beach Road. According to officials, around 9 a.m. Friday morning a red Kia Rio was driving east in the inside lane of...
Click10.com
South Florida hurricanes: Where do they form, when do they strike?
If you live in South Florida long enough, you’re bound to develop a theory on why and when a hurricane will strike. When May is dry, look out. If a storm passes through the Hebert Box, we’re in trouble. And these are just the theories from meteorologists (dry...
This Is Florida's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
WEAR
5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list
Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
Panama City to celebrate National Oyster Day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it, August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way! Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a […]
How Much Money Do You Need to be a Top Earner in Florida? Which City has the Lowest Threshold to be a Top 20% Earner?
Wealth is arguably a relative term. Some people need a modest income to feel as if they are living well, while others may want as many modern comforts and as much security as money can provide them.
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
