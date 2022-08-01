Read on morganhilltimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames Patrick
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
New single "Can't Get Comfortable" released by Sweet HayaH on 7/27Adrian HolmanSan Jose, CA
Related
Morgan Hill Times
Learn about local habitat at Coyote Creek
Coyote Creek Habitat Day—a free family-friendly event full of activities, games and wildlife—will take place Aug. 20 at the Coyote Creek Visitor Center in Morgan Hill. The event takes place from 10am-1pm. Attendees will get a chance to learn about the people and animals who have made their homes along the South County waterway, says a press release from Santa Clara County.
Morgan Hill Times
Religion: Pioneers in our lives
On the 24th of July, my family and others celebrated the 175th anniversary of “Pioneer Day,” the day that pioneers seeking religious freedom arrived in Salt Lake City after walking across the Plains from Illinois. My great-great-grandfather, Samuel Openshaw, came from England in 1856 at the age of...
Morgan Hill Times
Uvas Creek work aims to help fish
Crews have been stationed inside the currently dry Uvas Creek alongside Christmas Hill Park for the past few weeks, adding redwood logs and gravel along three sites, with the hope that when the water flows again, fish will have a safer habitat. Valley Water’s Uvas Creek Fish Habitat Improvement Project...
Morgan Hill Times
Downtown Morgan Hill Brew Crawl tickets on sale
The Morgan Hill Downtown Association’s 2022 Brew Crawl will take place 1-5pm Sept. 17, and tickets are on sale now. The event features more than 15 craft breweries and cider makers offering samples at tasting locations throughout downtown Morgan Hill, as well as “tasty food specials and alluring shopping promotions,” according to the MHDA website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan Hill Times
Music Series showcases young performers
The July 29 Morgan Hill Friday Night Music Series opened with a performance by students of local voice and piano teacher Heather Faulhaber, who sing regularly with their schools, Children’s Musical Theater San Jose and South Valley Community Theater. Performers included Lindsay Petroff, a senior at Live Oak High...
Morgan Hill Times
Lana’s Dance Studio as artistic and strong as ever
Even for an accomplished dance organization as Lana’s Dance Studio, what it did in the 2022 Kids Artistic Revue Nationals Dance Finals in Anaheim June 26-July 1 was nothing short of impressive. Out of the 50-plus studios competing, Lana’s was the only one that had dancers reach the finals...
Comments / 0