Read on localprofile.com
Related
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
The Daily South
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
Dallas Observer
Soul Food Sunday at Mother's Basket in DeSoto
When Jackie Johnson was just 12 years old, her mother, Jackie Mitchell, started teaching her how to cook all different types of soul food. Mitchell was taught by “Mother” Vernie Brown, who is the namesake of Mother's Basket, a restaurant in DeSoto. Johnson passed these dishes onto her husband, son and daughter, who run the restaurant with her, making this a true generational establishment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road
Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
matadornetwork.com
This Small Texas Town Hosts the Most Authentic Oktoberfest in the US
Fall is coming fast, which means Oktoberfest season will be here before you know it. The famed Oktoberfest in Munich is scheduled to return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re not lucky enough to be able to catch a flight to Germany to drink beer for a couple of days, there are plenty of grand Oktoberfest celebrations right in the United States. One of the most notable is in Addison, Texas.
Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound
Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
Here are 5 restaurants and cafes coming to Grapevine and Southlake
Balkan Garden Bistro will serve high-end steaks, pastas, burgers and more. (Courtesy Balkan Garden Bistro) From ribeyes to protein shakes, these five new dining options are coming soon to Grapevine and Southlake. 1. Balkan Garden Bistro is coming soon to 2140 Hall Johnson Road, Ste. 118, in Grapevine. Owner Elvis...
Bright Realty CEO Chris Bright Has Died at 70
Chris Bright oversaw Bright Realty and Bright Industries, a company founded by his father more than 60 years ago. Chris Bright, CEO of Bright Realty and Bright Industries, died on July 11 in Plano at the age of 70. Bright oversaw Bright Realty, as well as its parent company, Bright...
Southlake to Become New Home of Chicken Salad Chick
You can savor more than a dozen flavors of chicken salad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McNeill’s Appliance store headed for auction
After McNeill’s Appliance announced last week that it was closing its doors after 90 years in business (in various forms), several potential buyers emerged and the business is likely going to be auctioned off. FC McNeill started the business in 1931 selling wringer washing machines out of the back...
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
Outdoor Furniture Store Yardbird To Open New Showroom In Frisco
Just in time to ready your garden or patio for autumn, a new Best Buy outdoor furniture brand is opening its doors in Frisco. The third Yardbird showroom in Texas is coming to the Center at Preston Ridge in August. Yardbird opened its first store in Minneapolis in 2018. Since...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Dogs, Not Just Puppies, Wait in Shelters for New Homes
At the SPCA of Texas shelter in West Dallas, people looking to adopt a dog notice something as they walk from kennel to kennel – the dogs are all adults. That’s because the puppies find homes first, often the day they come in. "Adult dogs are here for...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Oak Cliff Modern Is Walkable to All Your Favorite Places
The then-one-story home at 633 Strong St. was deep in renovations when the current owners stumbled upon it in 2018. “They were Oak Cliff folks who just fell in love with the walkability of the property,” listing agent Ged Dipprey says. Its easy walkability makes you briefly forget...
This Home on Baxtershire Drive is Just What The Doctors Ordered
If the walls of 7552 Baxtershire could talk, they might ask for a scalpel. To think of it, those walls would definitely know how to administer cancer treatments and resuscitate a heart. The fabulous $1.3 million home in the trendy JanMar subdivision was built in 1984 and originally belonged to...
Rodeo Goat Comes To Frisco
Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 1