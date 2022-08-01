ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

KTEN.com

Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
BONHAM, TX
The Daily South

How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas

Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas Observer

Soul Food Sunday at Mother's Basket in DeSoto

When Jackie Johnson was just 12 years old, her mother, Jackie Mitchell, started teaching her how to cook all different types of soul food. Mitchell was taught by “Mother” Vernie Brown, who is the namesake of Mother's Basket, a restaurant in DeSoto. Johnson passed these dishes onto her husband, son and daughter, who run the restaurant with her, making this a true generational establishment.
DESOTO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road

Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
PLANO, TX
matadornetwork.com

This Small Texas Town Hosts the Most Authentic Oktoberfest in the US

Fall is coming fast, which means Oktoberfest season will be here before you know it. The famed Oktoberfest in Munich is scheduled to return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re not lucky enough to be able to catch a flight to Germany to drink beer for a couple of days, there are plenty of grand Oktoberfest celebrations right in the United States. One of the most notable is in Addison, Texas.
ADDISON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound

Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant

In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

Bright Realty CEO Chris Bright Has Died at 70

Chris Bright oversaw Bright Realty and Bright Industries, a company founded by his father more than 60 years ago. Chris Bright, CEO of Bright Realty and Bright Industries, died on July 11 in Plano at the age of 70. Bright oversaw Bright Realty, as well as its parent company, Bright...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Big Dogs, Not Just Puppies, Wait in Shelters for New Homes

At the SPCA of Texas shelter in West Dallas, people looking to adopt a dog notice something as they walk from kennel to kennel – the dogs are all adults. That’s because the puppies find homes first, often the day they come in. "Adult dogs are here for...
DALLAS, TX
Rodeo Goat Comes To Frisco

Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.
FRISCO, TX
