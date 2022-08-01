ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk’s 'antics' turn owners, would-be buyers against Tesla

By Bloomberg
Autoblog
 4 days ago
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Business Insider

Twitter goes after Elon Musk's social circle

Some new faces have entered the Elon Musk v. Twitter standoff. The social media company just subpoenaed a bunch of people in Musk's orbit, bringing investors like Chamath Palihapitiya and Marc Andreessen into its ongoing legal battle against the Tesla CEO. I'm your host, Jordan Parker Erb. Welcome to the...
MotorTrend Magazine

Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening

The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?

Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk's bid was able to keep Twitter's share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter's Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
Benzinga

Analyst Take: Signs Show Elon Musk Still Interested In Acquiring Twitter

Elon Musk’s proposed Twitter, Inc. TWTR takeover has gone through several twists and turns, and the latest development in the saga is the looming litigation between the two parties. Despite Musk pulling out of the deal, blaming the action on bot accounts, he may be still interested in buying...
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Prices And Specs Will Change, Elon Musk Admits

Elon Musk made some interesting comments about the Tesla Cybertruck prices and specs at the company's "Cyber Roundup" annual meeting of shareholders on August 4. More specifically, Tesla CEO said that prices and specifications of the Cybertruck production model will change compared to those announced at the concept's unveiling in November 2019.
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk suggests big Tesla factory expansion plans

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday that the electric-vehicle maker, which is striving to sell 20 million vehicles annually, could ultimately build 10 or 12 factories. An announcement about Tesla’s next factory location could come later this year, he said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. Mr. Musk didn’t say...
CNBC

Elon Musk predicts mild 18-month recession, teases possible share buybacks

At the 2022 Tesla shareholders meeting, CEO Elon Musk touched on a variety of topics, including macroeconomics and the possibility of share buybacks. He also said Tesla aims to produce 20 million vehicles annually by 2030, and thinks this will take approximately a dozen factories, with each factory producing 1.5 million to 2 million units per year.
