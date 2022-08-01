ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See what an official scholarship offer to play football at Notre Dame looks like

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
Who else loved pop-up books as a kid?

A hungry caterpillar would instantly be larger than life or a shark would be looking like it was about to eat you for lunch in the elementary school library. It was tough to top those way back in the day.

And it’s now tough to top the version that is being made for some of the best teenage male athletes in the country. Except instead of it being a pop-up book that tells the story of a certain animal, it’s an official scholarship offer that shares what the future could look like if a high school students ends up choosing to play football at Notre Dame.

Preston Zinter committed to play at Notre Dame in February but shared on Twitter what the official scholarship looked like that he received on Monday.

Zinter’s mother then shared a video of what the offer looked like that only gave it further detail.

Is this the reason a high school player is ultimately going to choose Notre Dame or not? I’d certainly hope a few pieces of finely folded cardboard weren’t, but it’s yet another small thing that speaks to Marcus Freeman and his entire staff’s attention to detail when it comes to everything, including recruiting.

Penn State commit London Montgomery: I’m the baddest running back in the state

Penn State seems to have developed a knack for keeping some of the top running back recruits in the state close to home. Following in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and now Nick Singleton, one of the future running backs coming through the pipeline is already feeling motivated to let the world know he’s next. London Montgomery committed to Penn State in mid-July. He did so as the state’s top-rated running back who is well aware of the history and tradition Penn Stae has with in-state running backs that came before him. The Scranton native knows he has a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Where CBS Sports ranks Michigan football in preseason top 25

It’s August 3rd, which means there will be college football played at the end of this month, and Michigan started its fall camp on Wednesday. There will be plenty of college football content being put out over the next several weeks before football officially begins, and outlets will be putting out their preseason rankings — like CBS Sports did on Wednesday. CBS Sports released their exclusive top 131 rankings. The outlet ranked all 131 teams in college football, but where did they see Michigan coming in?
EAST LANSING, MI
