ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hochul Declares State of Emergency on Monkeypox Outbreak

By Nick
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Polio Found In Water In Hudson Valley, New York

New York State Health officials confirmed polio was found in water in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, the New York State Department of Health updated New Yorkers after an Empire State resident tested positive for polio. Rockland County, New York Resident Tests Positive For Polio. In late July, health officials...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Monkeypox Virus#Empire State#Diseases#General Health#Monkeypox Outbreak#Dutchess#Rockland
94.3 Lite FM

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
94.3 Lite FM

These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets

Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 Lite FM

Record High Temperatures for the Hudson Valley This Week!

After a few unsettled days, the Hudson Valley had a fairly nice weekend. Highs were in the the 80s both Saturday and Sunday, with fairly low humidity for this time of year. Saturday night even saw lows dropping into the mid 50s in some areas, as the chance for rain pretty much held off. But the stretch of 90+ degree weather that stifled the area last week is destined to return.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy