Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
hypebeast.com
The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"
Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
hypebeast.com
Official Release Date Revealed for Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"
Jordan Brand continues on its university tour, with a retro release of Air Jordan models. The Air Jordan 6 surfaces to celebrate the Georgetown Hoyas in an all-new iteration. Arriving in the Georgetown University colorway, the shoe comes dressed in a magnet grey and college navy color scheme. The silhouette features an all-sued grey upper with matching tongues, heel clips, laces and midsoles in the same color. Reflective perforations add to the details of the shoe which also include navy accents on the midsole and heel, as well as the Jumpman branding that sits on the icy translucent outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"
To kick off 2022, Jordan Brand was quick to present several looks for the Air Jordan 13. These included “Del Sol” and “Court Purple” colorways that launched in Q1. Now, after a first look popped up in May, the “French Blue” take on the Air Jordan 13 has once again surfaced with more imagery. The well-known color palette has touched down on various Jordan Brand silhouettes previously, including on the Air Jordan 12 in 2016.
hypebeast.com
Nike Brings Back the Air Max Penny 1 "All-Star"
While has certainly pushed the Air Jordan 2 this year, another model that has been a point of focus for the Swoosh is the Air Max Penny 1. Between a customizable collaboration with Social Status and a re-release of the OG “Home” colorway, the Air Max Penny 1 has picked up some momentum in 2022. Now, the past is revisited once more as Penny Hardaway’s 1996 NBA All-Star Game kicks return again, last hitting shelves in 2014.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Light Green Spark"
Following early release rumors, we now have an official look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low “Light Green Spark.” Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the mainly tonal look continues the MoMA, ComplexCon, MCA and ICA exclusive design series for the collaborative take on the AF1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"
In 2022, Jordan Brand has continued its tradition of revisiting its classic models and outfitting them with new looks. While a variety of silhouettes have been approached this year, one that stands out is the Air Jordan 5. Straight from 1990, the high-top sneaker has a storied history with the brand and now carries a “Concord” colorway. After an early look and official images surfaced previously, we’re offered on-foot shots of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Concord.”
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"
While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"
The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
PopSugar
Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection
Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils the Air Jordan 7 "Quai 54"
Every year, Jordan Brand travels overseas to execute a special streetball tournament activation in Paris, France titled “Quai 54.” And to coincide with all of its hoops excitement, Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint will unload special footwear products to align with the event. This year, the Jumpman team has readied fresh iterations of models like the Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 1 Utility Stash and Air Jordan 7, the latter of which has finally been officially revealed.
hypebeast.com
Nike Channels Its Inner Super Hero With Its New Air Kukini "Mighty Swooshers"
Nike has had its fair share of unorthodox silhouettes. One that arguably stands out the most is the Air Kukini, arriving in the year 2000 as part of the Swoosh’s experimental Alpha Project. Now following its “Pixel” edition of the Kukini earlier this month, the sportswear giant is presenting its anime-inspired “Mighty Swooshers” iteration.
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e's 'Billionaire Son' Kanye West Gifts Him Sneakers He Confuses For 'Red Octobers'
Ma$e was once viewed as one of the flyest rappers in the game, but it doesn’t look like his fashion knowledge extends to Kanye West’s sneakers. On Tuesday (August 2), the Harlem native posted a video on TikTok flexing a pair of shoes that Kanye allegedly gifted him. The kicks were a pair of red Louis Vuitton Dons from Ye’s 2009 collaboration with the luxury brand. However, Ma$e mistook the sneakers for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers.”
Comments / 0