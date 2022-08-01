ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zumbrota, MN

Goodhue County Fair takes place Aug. 9-13

By Michelle Vlasak
The Kenyon Leader
The Kenyon Leader
 4 days ago

The 2022 Goodhue County Fair begins Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 13. The fairgrounds are located at 44279 County 6 Blvd. in Zumbrota.

Admission prices are $7 for daily admission, $20 for a season gate pass, and free for ages under 12.

Service animals are permitted on the grounds, but all other animals (including dogs) that are not part of an exhibit are not allowed.

Crescent City Amusements opens the carnival from 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Ride specials include $20 unlimited armbands from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday & Friday, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday & Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The 4-H building is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with commercial buildings open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 12:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Open class exhibit buildings are open from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Entry Day

5 p.m. 4-H poultry show, 7 p.m. Lawnmower Derby and Power wheels (free)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Day Care Day

8 a.m. 4-H Sheep Show, 9 a.m. to noon storytime and fossil dig activity/special activities for registered daycares, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Goodhue County Sheriff’s dive tank demonstration, 9:30 a.m. Goodhue County Junior Holstein Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Knockerball, 1 p.m. Beef Show, 6 & 6:30 p.m. 4-H Arts-In Show, 7 p.m. 4-H Fashion Revue, 7 p.m. Demo Derby

Thursday, Aug. 11 — Goodhue County Ag Day

8 a.m. Riverland College’s ag marketing meeting, 8 a.m. 4-H Market Swine Show, 11 a.m. Goodhue County Commissioners meeting, 1 to 4 p.m. gain bin safety rescue demonstration, 2 to 4 p.m. kite building, 2 to 6 p.m. antique tractor display, 4 p.m. Bridget’s decorated cupcake contest judging, 5 p.m. 4-H Meat Goat Show, 5:30 & 6 p.m. 4-H Arts-In Show, 6:30 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull, 7:30 p.m. Farm Bureau Century Farm Program

Friday, Aug. 12 — Senior Citizen Day 65+

8 a.m. 4-H Rabbit & Cavy Show, 9 a.m. 4-H Dairy Show, 10 a.m. to noon Goodhue County Sheriff’s Towards Zero Deaths ‘Pedal Car’ demo, 1 p.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Show, 1 p.m. Zumbrota VFW Auxiliary’s Euchre Tournament, 3 p.m. Ray Sands & The Polka Dots, 4 p.m. 4-H Lamb Lead, 5 p.m. 4-H Goat Costume Show, 6 p.m. Outstanding Senior Award, 6 & 6:30 p.m. 4-H Arts-In Show and 7 p.m. Autocross.

Saturday, Aug. 13 — Final Fun Day

9 a.m. 4-H Livestock Auction, 1 & 3:30 p.m. 4-H Arts-In Show, and 4-H Supreme Showmanship Contest (3 p.m. small animal & 3:30 p.m. large animal) and 5 p.m. Demo Derby.

No saved or reserved seating permitted in the grandstands.

See more details about various fair events at goodhuecountyfair.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zumbrota, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Goodhue, MN
County
Goodhue County, MN
Goodhue County, MN
Government
City
Zumbrota, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Senior Citizen#Commercial Real Estate#Day Care#Livestock#Riverland College
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Kenyon Leader

The Kenyon Leader

Kenyon, MN
36
Followers
175
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kenyon Leader has been serving Goodhue County since 1885 and publishes Wednesdays & online at www.TheKenyonLeader.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/the_kenyon_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy