Goodhue County Fair takes place Aug. 9-13

The 2022 Goodhue County Fair begins Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 13. The fairgrounds are located at 44279 County 6 Blvd. in Zumbrota.

Admission prices are $7 for daily admission, $20 for a season gate pass, and free for ages under 12.

Service animals are permitted on the grounds, but all other animals (including dogs) that are not part of an exhibit are not allowed.

Crescent City Amusements opens the carnival from 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Ride specials include $20 unlimited armbands from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday & Friday, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday & Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The 4-H building is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with commercial buildings open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 12:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Open class exhibit buildings are open from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Entry Day

5 p.m. 4-H poultry show, 7 p.m. Lawnmower Derby and Power wheels (free)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Day Care Day

8 a.m. 4-H Sheep Show, 9 a.m. to noon storytime and fossil dig activity/special activities for registered daycares, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Goodhue County Sheriff’s dive tank demonstration, 9:30 a.m. Goodhue County Junior Holstein Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Knockerball, 1 p.m. Beef Show, 6 & 6:30 p.m. 4-H Arts-In Show, 7 p.m. 4-H Fashion Revue, 7 p.m. Demo Derby

Thursday, Aug. 11 — Goodhue County Ag Day

8 a.m. Riverland College’s ag marketing meeting, 8 a.m. 4-H Market Swine Show, 11 a.m. Goodhue County Commissioners meeting, 1 to 4 p.m. gain bin safety rescue demonstration, 2 to 4 p.m. kite building, 2 to 6 p.m. antique tractor display, 4 p.m. Bridget’s decorated cupcake contest judging, 5 p.m. 4-H Meat Goat Show, 5:30 & 6 p.m. 4-H Arts-In Show, 6:30 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull, 7:30 p.m. Farm Bureau Century Farm Program

Friday, Aug. 12 — Senior Citizen Day 65+

8 a.m. 4-H Rabbit & Cavy Show, 9 a.m. 4-H Dairy Show, 10 a.m. to noon Goodhue County Sheriff’s Towards Zero Deaths ‘Pedal Car’ demo, 1 p.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Show, 1 p.m. Zumbrota VFW Auxiliary’s Euchre Tournament, 3 p.m. Ray Sands & The Polka Dots, 4 p.m. 4-H Lamb Lead, 5 p.m. 4-H Goat Costume Show, 6 p.m. Outstanding Senior Award, 6 & 6:30 p.m. 4-H Arts-In Show and 7 p.m. Autocross.

Saturday, Aug. 13 — Final Fun Day

9 a.m. 4-H Livestock Auction, 1 & 3:30 p.m. 4-H Arts-In Show, and 4-H Supreme Showmanship Contest (3 p.m. small animal & 3:30 p.m. large animal) and 5 p.m. Demo Derby.

No saved or reserved seating permitted in the grandstands.

See more details about various fair events at goodhuecountyfair.com .