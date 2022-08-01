Cincinnati State Honors student Julie Howard joined other community college students from throughout the U.S. at the prestigious Chautauqua Institution, as part of the “Summer Scholars at Chautauqua” program held July 16-23, 2022. Chautauqua Institution is a not-for-profit, 750-acre community on Chautauqua Lake in southwestern New York State....

