Former Alabama, NFL player arrested on drug, firearms charges in Moulton

The final defendant in the Alabama virtual schools scheme has been sentenced to federal prison. Rick Carter, a former principal in the Athens City Schools system, will serve 66 months in prison, a federal judge in Montgomery ruled. Carter, the only one of the five defendants to face trial instead of accepting a plea deal, received the harshest sentence. He will also be forced to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution.

ATHENS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO