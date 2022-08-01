17 DIY Wedding Decor Ideas to Shop Now — Starting at Just $7!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Something old, something new! If you’re planning your own wedding, then you know how quickly expenses can add up. We’re not just talking about the big-ticket items, from the venue to the catering. Then there’s the stationary, photography, entertainment and even the wedding dress! According to The Knot , the average cost of a wedding is $28,000, so it’s important to spend wisely. But you don’t want to only prioritize the larger features and skip over the smaller details. Wedding decor makes or breaks the aesthetic.

Rather than splurge on these essential elements, you can save hundreds of dollars by shopping DIY decor from Amazon! Choose from a wide selection of flowers, balloons, lights and more. We rounded up our favorite finds below. The best part is, all of these wedding products are currently on sale! Will you take this decor? To that, we say, “I do.”

These Ombré Artificial Flowers

Amazon

Flower power! These artificial flowers come in a variety of ombré colors, from burnt orange to light pink. You can add these buds to bouquets or adorn your tables with these foam roses as centerpieces.

Get the Ling's Moment Artificial Flowers Burnt Orange Ombre Colors Foam Rose 5 Tones for DIY Wedding Bouquets Centerpieces Arrangments Decorations (25pcs) for just $14 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dried Pampas Grass

Amazon

They say the grass is always greener on the other side — but we prefer our grass to be neutral instead. This dried pampas grass is giving boho-chic rustic elegance, and we’re here for it.

Get the Malidak Dried White Pampas Grass 15 Pcs for just $14 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Balloon Arch Garland Kit

Amazon

Don’t burst our balloon! Elevate your wedding with this sage green balloon arch garland kit, a guaranteed hit with guests. It’s the ultimate photo backdrop!

Get the 152PCS Sage Green Balloons Arch Garland Kit for just $11 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Fairy String Lights

Amazon

Lights! Camera! Action! These whimsical mini string lights will make any space shine. With a variety of different purposes, these lights will illuminate your decor and add some magic to your memorable day.

Get the MUMUXI 16 Pack Fairy Lights Battery Operated for just $18 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Artificial Lavender Bouquets

Amazon

Lavender is lovely but can make a mess. Get the look (minus the clean-up) with these six bundles of artificial lavender flowers! A pop of purple is such a sweet touch for your wedding day.

Get the SVEN HOME 6 Bundles Artificial Flowers Lavender Bouquet for just $7 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Artificial Wedding Flowers

Amazon

Catch the bouquet! These DIY flowers include colorful foam flowers and flexible wired stems so you can create your own wedding bouquet. And this way, you can keep the artificial flowers forever to commemorate the occasion.

Get the Vanleonet Artificial Wedding Flowers for just $16 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Blue Artificial Flowers

Amazon

Something blue! Incorporate some blue into your wedding color palette with these silk roses. Use these artificial flowers as cake toppers, centerpieces or bridal bouquets.

Get the AUSOGO Artificial Flowers 28Pcs Combo Box Set for just $18 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Twinkly Hanging Lights

Amazon

Twinkle, twinkle, little lights! These curtain fairy lights can cover walls or windows for a dazzling effect. Featuring eight lighting modes, these twinkly lights also make for a stunning backdrop tapestry.

Get the Ollny Curtain Lights - 200 LED String Twinkle Hanging Lights for just $14 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These White Pampas Grass

Amazon

Wedding white! These ivory pampas branches will enhance your wedding decor with versatility and fluffy volume.

Get the 60 Pcs Dried Pompous Grass Pompass Branches (White) for just $16 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Colorful Succulent Plants

Amazon

We’re suckers for succulents! Decorate your wedding with this assortment of 64 colorful succulents. And unlike most flowers, these plants have a much longer shelf life with minimal upkeep.

Get the Altman Plants 64 Pack Assorted Potted Succulent Plants for just $69 (originally $83) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Balloon Art Kit

Amazon

Wedding march to the arch! Create a balloon masterpiece with this essential arch kit. Rather than renting these pieces, you can save money by purchasing this set for any future functions.

Get the TomteNisse Large Balloon Arch Kit For Party Decorations for just $21 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Key Wedding Favors

Amazon

Low-key, we’re obsessed with these key wedding favors! Available in gold, copper, bronze, silver and rose gold, this set of 100 vintage keys comes with 100 tag cards. Such a clever way to assign tables while giving each guest a keepsake at the same time.

Get the WODEGIFT 100 PCS Wedding Favors Key Bottle Openers for just $30 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Burlap Flower Bow Kit

Amazon

Shabby-chic! If your wedding vibe is rustic, then these burlap bows, flowers and ribbons are perfect for you. The top-rated crafting set will add some DIY charm to your decor, from mason jars to seating signs.

Get the 16 PCS Natural Burlap Flowers Set for just $8 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Pink Balloon Garland Arch Kit

Amazon

Pretty in pink! These pink and gold balloons are such a gorgeous way to celebrate your wedding. You can even use this kit for your bridal shower or bachelorette party.

Get the RUBFAC Blush Balloons Garland Arch Kit for just $14 (originally $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Gold-Rimmed Plastic Cups

Amazon

Good as gold! Save money on expensive glassware by stocking up on these gold-rimmed plastic cups instead. We’ll cheers to that!

Get the 100 Plastic Cups Old Fashioned Tumblers Gold Rimmed Plastic Cups for just $17 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Flameless Candles

Amazon

Sparks are flying! Avid any fire hazards with these battery-operated flameless candles. You can reuse these LED candles for any special event in the future!

Get the Vinkor Flameless Candles Battery Operated Candles Set of 9 Ivory Real Wax Pillar LED Candles with 10-Key Remote and Cycling 24 Hours Timer for just $22 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Mini Suitcase Party Favors

Amazon

Bon voyage! How adorable are these mini suitcase party favors? Such a cute giveaway for a destination wedding.

Get the Vgoddall 50pcs Mini Suitcase Favor Box Party Favor for just $9 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more wedding essentials? Check out our top picks below: