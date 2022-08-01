Kentucky basketball puts finishing touch on 2022 recruiting class with commitment from top-50 center Ugonna Kingsley-Onyenso

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO