Three South Carolina Horses Positive for EIA

Sandra Keenan
4d ago
That is so sad. I honestly don't know what to hope for with these horses. I don't want to see them killed but having to live in solitude for the rest of their lives is a sad way to live.
walterborolive.com
Berkeley County horse becomes third reported to have EIA this year
Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health department has reported that a Quarter Horse in Berkeley County has been euthanized due to equine infectious anemia (EIA). This brings the total number of cases reported in South Carolina for 2022 to three. Options for how to proceed regarding two other EIA positive horses in Barnwell County are also being discussed with Livestock Poultry Health.
TheHorse.com
Nevada Horse Positive for EIA
The Nevada Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA) during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine, and all the horses on the premises will be tested to prevent further spread. Officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
TheHorse.com
Florida Mare Positive for EEE
On Aug. 3, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Quarter Horse mare in Gulf County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). She presented with fever, blindness, head-pressing, and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 25. She has been euthanized, and the facility where she resided is not under quarantine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheHorse.com
Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin
Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
TheHorse.com
Minnesota Mare Positive for West Nile Virus
On July 28, a Minnesota State Animal Health Official confirmed a 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Kandiyohi County positive for West Nile virus. The horse, used for barrel racing, presented with progressing neurologic signs of ataxia (incoordination) and dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) beginning on July 20. The unvaccinated mare has been euthanized, and the facility is not under quarantine.
