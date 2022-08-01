ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three South Carolina Horses Positive for EIA

By Edited Press Release
TheHorse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thehorse.com

Comments / 1

Sandra Keenan
4d ago

That is so sad. I honestly don't know what to hope for with these horses. I don't want to see them killed but having to live in solitude for the rest of their lives is a sad way to live.

Reply
2
Related
walterborolive.com

Berkeley County horse becomes third reported to have EIA this year

Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health department has reported that a Quarter Horse in Berkeley County has been euthanized due to equine infectious anemia (EIA). This brings the total number of cases reported in South Carolina for 2022 to three. Options for how to proceed regarding two other EIA positive horses in Barnwell County are also being discussed with Livestock Poultry Health.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
TheHorse.com

Nevada Horse Positive for EIA

The Nevada Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA) during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine, and all the horses on the premises will be tested to prevent further spread. Officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
TheHorse.com

Florida Mare Positive for EEE

On Aug. 3, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Quarter Horse mare in Gulf County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). She presented with fever, blindness, head-pressing, and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 25. She has been euthanized, and the facility where she resided is not under quarantine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eia#South Carolina#Horse Show#The Horses#Animals#Quarter Horse Cross#Culph#Eia Equine
thecentersquare.com

Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina

(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kiss951.com

More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina

As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

What is included in South Carolina’s tax-free weekend?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories […]
SHOPPING
TheHorse.com

Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin

Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Duke Energy customers could see rate increase

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- Duke Energy customers in the Upstate could soon see an increase on their monthly bill after they made their annual filing on July 29 with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC). Once the PSCSC reviews and approves the annual filing, customers will see an increase of $15.75 on their monthly […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News19 WLTX

Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm

FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
LAW
TheHorse.com

Minnesota Mare Positive for West Nile Virus

On July 28, a Minnesota State Animal Health Official confirmed a 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Kandiyohi County positive for West Nile virus. The horse, used for barrel racing, presented with progressing neurologic signs of ataxia (incoordination) and dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) beginning on July 20. The unvaccinated mare has been euthanized, and the facility is not under quarantine.
WJCL

Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina

LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
INMAN, SC
bigeasymagazine.com

South Carolina Motor Accidents – The World of Commute in South Carolina

In this era, where the number of cars we own and drive has become a status symbol and everyone wants in on the action, it’s considered fancy to own fast cars and perform dangerous stunts on them. People take part in such activities on a competitive scale even though none of them are professionals.
TRAFFIC
WBTW News13

South Carolina firefighters save cat

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant firefighters saved a cat from a house fire on Sunday. Firefighter Samantha Mikesell from Engine Company 503 used a special pet oxygen mask on the cat. The equipment is used by fire departments to help animals recover from possible smoke inhalation. “A little oxygen and some fire truck […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy