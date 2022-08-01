I found this hanging outside at the Dollar General I work at. Before I went in for my shift I picked it up and put it in my purse to look at it later on my lunch break. I’m glad it was there that day because I was having a rough week, and I wasn’t feeling my best. However seeing this heart reminded me of why I do what I do: for my family to have what they need because I love them so much. It also reminds me of the loved ones I miss, and the love and support that my boyfriend gives me when I feel like giving up. This little heart is a reminder to me of my favorite word: LOVE, and that it is with me and surrounds me everyday. God bless this community for bringing such positivity into this world =)

MADISONVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO