Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

Pressures On Our Food Banks, Beyond The Pandemic

Food banks across the country are feeling the pinch. Demand is high from the people who need them, as inflation soars and supply chain issues persist. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank - a member of Feeding America - serves 20 counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Melissa Blevins is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack - At Home At The Bessie

Earlier this summer, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center here in downtown Chattanooga opened its latest exhibit. “Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack” shares the stories of this city’s African-American music makers: the contributions they made across genres and styles, the struggles they endured and the changes they shaped across the generations up to today.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash

ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
ROME, GA
#Affordable Housing
chattanoogapulse.com

The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Madisonville, TN USA

I found this hanging outside at the Dollar General I work at. Before I went in for my shift I picked it up and put it in my purse to look at it later on my lunch break. I’m glad it was there that day because I was having a rough week, and I wasn’t feeling my best. However seeing this heart reminded me of why I do what I do: for my family to have what they need because I love them so much. It also reminds me of the loved ones I miss, and the love and support that my boyfriend gives me when I feel like giving up. This little heart is a reminder to me of my favorite word: LOVE, and that it is with me and surrounds me everyday. God bless this community for bringing such positivity into this world =)
MADISONVILLE, TN
WDEF

3 people injured this evening in second shooting of the day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating their second shooting of the day. This time three victims were shot on Wisdom Street in East Chattanooga. All three went to the hospital, but police describe the wounds as non-life-threatening. Witnesses say a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window

Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
ROSSVILLE, GA

