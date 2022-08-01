Read on www.wutc.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
Wamps, Graham, Mott and Judge Webb highlight local election stories
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On a night with many political suspicions confirmed by the voters of Hamilton County, we did see one upset and one amazing close race. But the big story is the Wamp family in Hamilton County politics. Both the son and daughter of former Congressman Zach Wamp...
WTVCFOX
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
wutc.org
Pressures On Our Food Banks, Beyond The Pandemic
Food banks across the country are feeling the pinch. Demand is high from the people who need them, as inflation soars and supply chain issues persist. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank - a member of Feeding America - serves 20 counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Melissa Blevins is...
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wutc.org
Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack - At Home At The Bessie
Earlier this summer, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center here in downtown Chattanooga opened its latest exhibit. “Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack” shares the stories of this city’s African-American music makers: the contributions they made across genres and styles, the struggles they endured and the changes they shaped across the generations up to today.
wutc.org
On The Road To Rebrand, Girl Stance Deepens Its Practice
Girl Stance is a nonprofit here in Chattanooga that teaches yoga to young Black girls. Roe Anderson - its founder and president - says Girl Stance is now reaching for its next level.
fox5atlanta.com
Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash
ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
WTVCFOX
Traffic Alert: I-75 in both directions reduced to 2 lanes for one month in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions. Beginning Monday, August 1, 2022, at 9:00 p.m., I-75 will be reduced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chattanoogapulse.com
The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
AdWeek
‘Widespread’ Covid Outbreak Forces Chattanooga Station to Cancel Morning Newscast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC is back to doing news after canceling its morning newscast yesterday. The station sent out a tweet yesterday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVCFOX
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
WDEF
Police Lunch break leads to discovery of debit card stamping machine
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lunch break turned into a lucky break for a pair of Chattanooga Police investigators this week. The two Auto Crimes Unit investigators noticed two stolen vehicles they had been stolen out of East Ridge while they were eating lunch near 1000 Moss Drive. The Land Rover...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Madisonville, TN USA
I found this hanging outside at the Dollar General I work at. Before I went in for my shift I picked it up and put it in my purse to look at it later on my lunch break. I’m glad it was there that day because I was having a rough week, and I wasn’t feeling my best. However seeing this heart reminded me of why I do what I do: for my family to have what they need because I love them so much. It also reminds me of the loved ones I miss, and the love and support that my boyfriend gives me when I feel like giving up. This little heart is a reminder to me of my favorite word: LOVE, and that it is with me and surrounds me everyday. God bless this community for bringing such positivity into this world =)
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WDEF
3 people injured this evening in second shooting of the day
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating their second shooting of the day. This time three victims were shot on Wisdom Street in East Chattanooga. All three went to the hospital, but police describe the wounds as non-life-threatening. Witnesses say a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing.
WDEF
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window
Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police needs the public’s help to get information on fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to find out what led to a fatal shooting this afternoon. According to the release, police got a call from Erlanger East hospital that a shooting victim showed up and later died. The department has no other information, as...
WTVC
Victim identified in Walker County shooting; Search for suspects continue
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. Deputies received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Peachtree street. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw shot and killed while...
Comments / 2