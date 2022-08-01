ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove crime spree suspect, who allegedly fired round into ceiling in one robbery, arrested after chase

By Cecilio Padilla
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBPdq_0h0nJCk700

GALT – A suspect is under arrest in connection to a crime spree that targeted several fast food restaurants in Elk Grove last week.

Elk Grove police say the spree started on July 25 when a man armed with a gun walked into the McDonald's restaurant near Sheldon Road and E. Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from a cash drawer.

Elk Grove PD

An employee went to confront the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Sacramento resident John Vang, but that's when he allegedly pointed the gun at them. Police say the suspect then left in a motorcycle.

The next series of crimes happened on July 27. Police say Vang first broke into a car rental business and took some cash. A little while later, at the Chipotle near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Road, Vang knocked on the door. The restaurant was closed but some employees were working inside. Employees say he asked for water, but then pulled out a gun when they unlocked the door.

Police believe Vang also fired one shot into the ceiling of the Chipotle as he was leaving the robbery.

Early Saturday morning, officers believe Vang went into the drive-thru of the McDonald's near Elk Grove Boulevard and Interstate 5. He then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the drive-thru employee. Investigators believe the car he was driving had also been stolen from another fast food restaurant nearby.

Later on Saturday, Galt police located that stolen car. Somehow, Vang managed to get into another car and led officers on a chase along Highway 99.

Vang eventually surrendered just after Elk Grove Boulevard and was arrested. He's facing charges of robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft, and felony evading.

Comments / 1

Related
crimevoice.com

Three arrested after stolen cat. converter, narcotics reportedly found in car

Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just before 5 a.m. on August 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Yeoman Drive and Junction Boulevard, in Roseville. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and immediately observed a sawed-off catalytic converter behind...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead after shooting in Manteca

MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
GALT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime Spree#Fast Food Restaurants#Violent Crime#Chase#Mcdonald
CBS Sacramento

At least 25 car smash and grabs reported overnight in Davis

DAVIS – Dozens of car owners are cleaning up after a rash of smash and grabs along Davis streets early Friday morning. Davis police say they're investigating at least 25 different vehicle break-ins that happened during the early morning hours on Aug. 5. The break-ins happened across multiple parts of Davis, police say. Community members along Sycamore Lane near Safeway say they were one of the places hit by thieves. Officers say, in each of the incidents, the cars had at least one window broken and most had something stolen from inside. No description of any possible suspects has been released, but Davis police say they are actively working on developing leads. 
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Roseville Police find fentanyl on stolen car suspects

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — While conducting a search of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday the Roseville Police Department said that officers discovered fentanyl and other drugs on one of the suspects. Officers said they located a stolen vehicle on Industrial Road near Galilee Road that they had been searching for and found two men inside […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Vehicle crashes into house after fleeing from police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a vehicle drove into a home in the 8100 block of Valley Hi Drive after Sacramento police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle containing a suspect with multiple felony warrants. Police said that after briefly stopping the suspect fled from the stop in the vehicle, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

17-year-old dies after crashing in Vallejo while leading CHP on chase

VALLEJO – A 17-year-old boy has died after crashing while leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase in Vallejo early Friday morning. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. CHP Solano Area officers saw a pickup truck speeding down a road, prompting them to turn on their enforcement lights to try and pull it over. Officers say the pickup wouldn't stop, however, starting a short chase. The chase ended when the pickup crashed in Vallejo. The driver of the pickup – the teenage boy – was ejected in the crash and suffered fatal injuries, CHP says; he was not wearing a seatbelt. A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries in the crash and has been taken to the hospital. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 17-year-old killed in the crash. 
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man hurt after driver fleeing police crashes into Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO -- A man was seriously hurt Thursday evening after a suspect fleeing police crashed a pickup truck into his home.  The Sacramento Police Department says the chase started around 6 p.m. when officers stopped a driver with "multiple felony warrants." While the suspect briefly stopped, she later sped off, leading police on a chase. Officers followed the suspect until she crashed into a home on the 8100 block of Valley Hi Drive on the city's south side. The crash severed the home's gas line, and a PG&E crew responded to the scene, the city's fire department said.  The man inside...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Concern growing over potential serial bomber in South Land Park

SACRAMENTO — A potential serial bomber is targeting a Sacramento neighborhood.Multiple neighbors in South Land Park said that they felt the explosion rock their homes."It was such a powerful sound that it rattled the windows of my home, and it scared the heaven out of my dog, my wife, and my daughter," said Eduardo Monterrubio, whose home was damaged by the bomb.When Eduardo went outside to check his home, he found that the blast blew a three-foot hole in his backyard fence. The detonation tore off shards of splintered wood, and the boards blistered with what appeared to be shrapnel.His home backs up to a drainage canal at an Interstate 5 underpass. He says it's not the first time someone has set off explosives in the area."They keep throwing bombs underneath the freeway, and they make dents over there [underpass] on the ground, and it happens maybe every two months," Eduardo said.Someone also shot out the streetlight above where the bomb went off, leaving bullet holes in the plastic. Police are asking that anyone with security cameras check to see if there is any suspicious activity. They are not releasing information on the type of explosive that was used.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton. The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman dies after shooting at Natomas gas station

SACRAMENTO – A woman has died after a shooting at a Natomas gas station parking lot early Wednesday morning.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a woman was found shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say. Her name has not been released, but police have confirmed she was a gas station employee. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is unclear and no suspect information has been released, but police say they believe the incident is isolated. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested after stabbing in Modesto

MODESTO -- Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed someone in Modesto early Tuesday morning.The scene was on Scenic Drive and Coffee Road.Modesto police say it appears the suspect and victim know each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Later Tuesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton park

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a man on December 18, 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection with the shooting, which occurred at Van Buskirk Park. On December 18, […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ceres police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing at a McDonalds

CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.
CERES, CA
crimevoice.com

Nevada County man found sleeping in running vehicle arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession

A Nevada County man was recently arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession after deputies reportedly found him passed out in his vehicle. Deputies confirmed during the call that Britton was currently on active probation for the sale of narcotics, thus subject to a probation search. Upon conducting the search, deputies reportedly located over 200 grams of suspected fentanyl hidden in various spots throughout the car, as well as a digital scale and other evidence of sales.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
ABC10

Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy