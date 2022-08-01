Read on frontofficesports.com
NFL To Appeal Deshaun Watson’s 6-Game Suspension
The NFL will appeal the six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, setting the stage for an increased punishment — and, possibly, a court battle. The NFL said in a statement Wednesday that it notified the NFL Players Association of its intention to appeal disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision.
Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams is Ready to Contribute Immediately
The OKC guard should make an immediate impact.
Big Ten Hopes to Earn at Least $1.5B Annually in Media Rights Deal
Before USC and UCLA announced they would join the Big Ten in 2024, the conference was already on track to garner up to $1 billion annually in its new media rights deal. But after the addition, media partners were told to “go back to the drawing board,” Front Office Sports previously reported.
Cardinals, Cubs Will Play Two Games in London in 2023
Major League Baseball is headed back to London with another storied rivalry. MLB recently announced that the Cardinals and Cubs will play a two-game series at a baseball-configured London Stadium on June 24-25, 2023. The league first experimented with regular-season games across the pond when the Red Sox and Yankees...
NBC Sees Big Ten Being ‘NFL of College Conferences’￼
NBC has already pushed the idea of combining Big Ten telecasts with its existing Notre Dame coverage as a “perfect one-two punch.”. Now, as rights negotiations with the conference near the finish line, NBC is proposing a strategy that calls for back-to-back, prime-time Big Ten and NFL games on Saturday and Sunday nights, said sources.
NFL・
