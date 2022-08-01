ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Stabler Became Armed and Dangerous

Quarterback Kenny Stabler of the Oakland Raiders probably threw more passes in his first six seasons with the Silver and Black than he did in the rest of his career. That’s because Stabler was the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Daryle Lamonica and backup George Blanda during that time after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) out of Alabama in the 1968 NFL Draft.
NFL
lonelyplanet.com

This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks

If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Raiders Owner Mark Davis Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the NFL finally returned to televisions around the country as the Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders. The first football game of the season had a 40-minute delay, but eventually took center stage. It didn't take long for the game to produce its first viral highlight - and it had nothing to do with the play on the field.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Derek Carr
Yardbarker

Canton Calling: Raiders Smother Jaguars In Preseason Opener

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2022 preseason with a 27-11 victory over the Jaguars. While the outcome did not matter, how players perform does. In winning their 2022 preseason debut, the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off on a positive note. Granted, no one will remember the score next week. Yet, watching players in actual game situations supersedes any camp footage of padless play. Jarrett Stidham fared well. Plus, the players probably felt great to actually hit an opponent for once. With that said, a few takeaways from last night’s game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 Pleasant Surprises

The 2022 preseason kicked off with the Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. There were multiple things to be pleased with in the 27-11 victory, but three stuck out. The Raiders run game. One of the most impressive components of the win was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Raiders#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
TheStreet

Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. Casino Brings a Big Name to the City

Las Vegas casinos have had the market cornered on sportsbooks in the city and state thanks to a 2015 law that banned daily fantasy sports operators in Nevada. In October of that year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice for FanDuel, DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. Report and any other daily fantasy sports operator to cease operations in the state.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas

The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Speakeasy Bars in Las Vegas

From sports bars to cocktail dens and pool parties, Las Vegas is full of great bars, but sometimes you want to enjoy a drink in a place where character, style, and discretion are held in high regard. The best worst-kept secret in Sin City isn't the bodies buried in the desert (allegedly). It's the wave of speakeasy-style bars that have emerged in recent years, taking inspiration from the Prohibition era when booze was served on the sly. And while the new Roaring 20's haven't been as carefree as their predecessor, a good, stiff cocktail helps life’s troubles go by a little easier. So check out the best secret speakeasy bars in Las Vegas. We'll give you the rundown on not only the drinks and atmosphere, but how to get there and if needed, talk your way inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

