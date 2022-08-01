Is the 80/20 diet rule healthy? The pros and cons of the eating plan

Read on www.today.com
Related
Hungry at 2 a.m.? Nutritionists suggest these 11 quick and easy snacks
If you get hungry in the middle of the night, you'll want to reach for a snack that's high in protein and full of fiber. If you’ve ever lain awake at 2 a.m. with your stomach rumbling, staring at the ceiling wondering what to eat, then this is for you. “If you are hungry, you should eat something, regardless of the time of day,” says Aimee Takamura, registered dietitian and director of wellness and sustainability at Restaurant Associates. “The act of eating late at night does not affect metabolism or lead to many of the adverse effects you may have heard of. The quantity and quality of food is what you should be more concerned about.”
Good News Network
Trendy Type of Norwegian Cheese May Stave Off Bone Thinning, Shows New Study
Just a small portion of Jarlsberg can help stop bones getting weaker without boosting cholesterol, according to new findings. Researchers say health benefits are unique to the Nordic dairy product and aren’t found in other types of cheese. Jarlsberg is a nutty, mild and semi-soft cheese with holes in...
Change of diet may reduce chance of kidney stones, study shows
Anyone who ever had a kidney stone never wants a repeat of the blinding pain that comes when it passes. Now, a new study maps out a diet that can help guard against that. The cornerstones of that diet include eating plenty of foods that contain potassium, as well as a few servings of low-fat dairy daily, to get enough calcium.
A gut-health expert explains the probiotics that are worth taking — and how to increase your intake of 'good' bacteria through food
Dr. Alexandra Shustina, a board-certified gastroenterologist, said certain probiotic species could help treat health disorders like IBS and eczema.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women
Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
Causes of hair thinning in women
Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.
Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’
Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA・
nypressnews.com
Stroke: How often you should eat a certain food to reduce the risk – expert
“Unhealthy weight is among the conditions that increase the chances of stroke,” Doctor Wassermann said. “Being obese or overweight increases proneness to high cholesterol, heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes – conditions linked to the risk of stroke. “Even studies indicate that a body mass index increase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Eat Green Bananas?
Finding the perfect banana is a bit like finding the perfect avocado. Too ripe? No one wants that mushy mess. And if it’s not ripe enough, you can’t use it. Or can you eat green bananas?. To help the fruit last longer, bananas are picked and brought to...
MedicalXpress
A new low-calorie sweetener could also improve gut health, study shows
From the wide variety of sodas, candies and baked goods that are sold worldwide, it's clear that people love their sweet treats. But consuming too much white table sugar or artificial sweetener can lead to health issues. In the search for a better sweetener, researchers report in Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry a low-calorie mixture that is as sweet as table sugar and, in lab experiments, feeds "good" gut microbes.
WebMD
Waking Up at Night Could Be Your Brain Boosting Your Memory
Aug. 3, 2022 – We tend to think a good night’s sleep should be uninterrupted, but surprising new research from the University of Copenhagen suggests just the opposite: Brief awakenings may be a sign you’ve slept well. The study, done on mice, found that the stress transmitter...
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
TODAY.com
Try the skin pinch test to see if you're dehydrated
Your body offers all sorts of clues about what’s going on inside it — if you know where to look. When it comes to being dehydrated, a quick skin pinch can be one way to find out if you’re losing more fluids than you’re taking in. That's a danger on scorching August days when huge parts of the country are under heat advisories. The heat index is expected to reach 100 degrees or more in Texas, Ohio, Oklahoma and several other states on Wednesday.
Healthline
Green Tea Extract May Help Reduce Blood Sugar and Gut Inflammation
Green tea has long been cited for potential health benefits. Now a new study looks at green tea extract and finds it may help reduce blood sugar levels. It may also lower gut inflammation, according to the research. Green tea is known for its long list of potential health benefits,...
Nature.com
Thyroid gland dysfunction and vitamin D receptor gene polymorphism in keratoconus
To detect the serum level of thyroid hormones, vitamin D and vitamin D receptors (VDR) polymorphism in keratoconus (KC) patients and to identify the association between vitamin D deficiency and thyroid dysfunction in KC. Methods. This cross sectional study included 177 KC patients with no thyroid disorders compared to 85...
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes
The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
Are Any Energy Drinks Gluten Free?
Energy drinks contain many ingredients that combine to increase energy, usually based on caffeine, vitamins, and antioxidants. But do they contain gluten?
TODAY.com
Try this mood boosting workout to feel your best
Savannah Simon, trainer and founder of the Sweat with Savannah app, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share fitness moves to get the day started on the right foot.Aug. 4, 2022.
WebMD
Many Saw 'Meaningful' Weight Loss from 12-Week Online Program
Aug. 2, 2022 – People lost a “clinically meaningful” percentage of body weight 12 weeks after starting a fully automated online program developed by researchers at Brown University. Primary care doctors offered the free obesity treatment program during routine care. Each week, people reported weight changes and...
thecountrycook.net
Pineapple Bread Pudding
A tasty breakfast or dessert, this Pineapple Bread Pudding is super flavorful, easy and only takes a handful of ingredients!. I love this version of bread pudding. It's not heavy at all and it tastes so fresh and not overly sweet. You can eat it as-is if you want this as a breakfast treat or if you are eating this as a dessert, you can top it with ice cream and/or a caramel sauce. This pineapple bread pudding recipe really is so easy and you may already have all the ingredients on hand!
Comments / 0