Santa Cruz County, CA

Morning Lookout: A fierce fighter for farmworker justice; Big Basin’s tonic for our times

 3 days ago
Weekender: First Friday, a strawberry blast and mourning Vin Scully

Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And check out previous Weekenders here. Hi friends,. So, this weekend brings us the August version of the great First Friday art tour,...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Angry protests erupt as UC Berkeley fences off People’s Park for housing construction

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As a team of police officers in riot gear kept watch in the predawn darkness, UC Berkeley construction workers fenced off historic People’s Park early Wednesday, the first step of a plan to turn the symbol of 1960s counterculture into housing for students and the homeless.
BERKELEY, CA
Empowered Aging Program Coordinator

ABOUT US: Want to love your work and help make a difference in your community? Do you enjoy meeting new people? Are you enthusiastic and up for a challenge? If you answered YES to these questions, come join a small team of creative, outside the box thinkers who strive to improve the lives of older adults and enhance engagement in our community.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Insurance Agency Representative

JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth in the insurance industry? Farmers is growing, and expanding in the Santa Cruz County area. We have agencies looking for professional and coachable representatives to join our team. Due to growth, even in COVID-19 times, Farmers Insurance, located in Santa Cruz, CA is interviewing for new candidates in your area that are looking for employment and/or possible a “paid-internship!” (reach out for details) Are you self-motivated, goal oriented, coachable, and have a friendly positive attitude?
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Kaiser mental health workers signal open-ended strike in Northern California

A union representing 2,000 Kaiser Northern California mental health workers this morning announced plans for an open-ended strike beginning Aug. 15. Among the reasons union representatives outlined: high clinician workloads and patients waiting weeks or even months for mental health care. Even as demand for care has surged, frustrated therapists are abandoning the health giant, said union spokesperson Matt Artz.
ADVOCACY
Voters reject attempt to strip state abortion protections in Kansas

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After a relatively quiet July, the midterms came roaring back Tuesday, with primaries across five states that commanded national attention. Former President Donald Trump, yet again, made himself a central character by weighing...
KANSAS STATE
Telemarketer for Insurance Sales

JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth in the insurance industry? Are you self-motivated and looking for potential unlimited income? Be the leader in delivering peace of mind, innovating for customers whenever and wherever they need us. Farmers is growing, and expanding in the Santa Cruz County area, even in COVID-19 times! We are interviewing for new candidates in the area that are searching for employment and/or possible a “paid-internship!” We have agencies looking for professional and coachable representatives to join our team. Through our award-winning training programs, YOU can be the next Farmers Agency Producer (reach out for details).
SANTA CRUZ, CA

