Morning Lookout: A fierce fighter for farmworker justice; Big Basin’s tonic for our times

JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth in the insurance industry? Are you self-motivated and looking for potential unlimited income? Be the leader in delivering peace of mind, innovating for customers whenever and wherever they need us. Farmers is growing, and expanding in the Santa Cruz County area, even in COVID-19 times! We are interviewing for new candidates in the area that are searching for employment and/or possible a “paid-internship!” We have agencies looking for professional and coachable representatives to join our team. Through our award-winning training programs, YOU can be the next Farmers Agency Producer (reach out for details).

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO