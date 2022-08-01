Morning Lookout: A fierce fighter for farmworker justice; Big Basin’s tonic for our times

lookout.co
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: Filling downtown’s empty storefronts; superintendent talks Scotts Valley challenges
Hello again, Lookout peeps! It’s Thursday, Aug. 4, and with the marine layer making a welcome return, Santa Cruz County should see gradually clearing skies and temperatures in that typical broad range from the 60s to the 90s. We’re headed this morning to downtown Santa Cruz, where the pandemic...
lookout.co
Weekender: First Friday, a strawberry blast and mourning Vin Scully
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And check out previous Weekenders here. Hi friends,. So, this weekend brings us the August version of the great First Friday art tour,...
lookout.co
Great white sharks are thriving in Monterey Bay thanks to warming waters, study shows
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. If you’re heading out into Monterey Bay this summer, you’re going to need a bigger boat. Great white sharks are on the rise in the area, and warming waters caused by...
lookout.co
Lily Belli on Food: Into the Trout Farm pool, Beer Thirty’s Midtown spot has a name + a delightful shrimp boil
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. … I have a couple of big pieces...
lookout.co
Lookout PM: Capitola Mall goes local; Cabrillo looks to better serve Hispanic students
I’m sure this beautiful summer day didn’t do you any favors as you excitedly look towards the weekend, but fear not! There will be plenty of sunshine coming our way. At this point, you might only go to the Capitola Mall for a Target run, but Lily found that there’s more than meets the eye...
lookout.co
A breakdown of the Santa Cruz high school system from a realtor’s perspective
“How are the schools?” As a Realtor, this is a question I get almost daily. Frankly, the answer isn’t all that clear. You could ask 100 different students at the school and get 100 different answers because our opinions are shaped by our own experiences. Asking Realtors would produce similar results.
lookout.co
Angry protests erupt as UC Berkeley fences off People’s Park for housing construction
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As a team of police officers in riot gear kept watch in the predawn darkness, UC Berkeley construction workers fenced off historic People’s Park early Wednesday, the first step of a plan to turn the symbol of 1960s counterculture into housing for students and the homeless.
lookout.co
Empowered Aging Program Coordinator
ABOUT US: Want to love your work and help make a difference in your community? Do you enjoy meeting new people? Are you enthusiastic and up for a challenge? If you answered YES to these questions, come join a small team of creative, outside the box thinkers who strive to improve the lives of older adults and enhance engagement in our community.
lookout.co
Insurance Agency Representative
JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth in the insurance industry? Farmers is growing, and expanding in the Santa Cruz County area. We have agencies looking for professional and coachable representatives to join our team. Due to growth, even in COVID-19 times, Farmers Insurance, located in Santa Cruz, CA is interviewing for new candidates in your area that are looking for employment and/or possible a “paid-internship!” (reach out for details) Are you self-motivated, goal oriented, coachable, and have a friendly positive attitude?
lookout.co
Kaiser mental health workers signal open-ended strike in Northern California
A union representing 2,000 Kaiser Northern California mental health workers this morning announced plans for an open-ended strike beginning Aug. 15. Among the reasons union representatives outlined: high clinician workloads and patients waiting weeks or even months for mental health care. Even as demand for care has surged, frustrated therapists are abandoning the health giant, said union spokesperson Matt Artz.
lookout.co
Voters reject attempt to strip state abortion protections in Kansas
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After a relatively quiet July, the midterms came roaring back Tuesday, with primaries across five states that commanded national attention. Former President Donald Trump, yet again, made himself a central character by weighing...
lookout.co
Telemarketer for Insurance Sales
JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth in the insurance industry? Are you self-motivated and looking for potential unlimited income? Be the leader in delivering peace of mind, innovating for customers whenever and wherever they need us. Farmers is growing, and expanding in the Santa Cruz County area, even in COVID-19 times! We are interviewing for new candidates in the area that are searching for employment and/or possible a “paid-internship!” We have agencies looking for professional and coachable representatives to join our team. Through our award-winning training programs, YOU can be the next Farmers Agency Producer (reach out for details).
