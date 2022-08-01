ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

To Your Health: Risk factors for sudden cardiac arrest

By To Your Health Alfred Casale
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6M8J_0h0nFRAI00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Sudden cardiac arrest is an unexpected loss of heart function, and it can be deadly. Brought on by an electrical surge in the body that disrupts the heart’s regular rhythm, it can cause stalled breathing and a loss of consciousness.

Only around 10 percent of people who go into cardiac arrest outside a hospital survive, so early detection and emergency response are critical.

Cardiac arrest differs from heart attack because it’s an interruption of electrical current, not blood flow, but many confuse the two conditions, especially in an intense moment when someone is experiencing one of them.

According to research, more than half of sudden cardiac arrest patients having warning signs leading up to the moment when their heart stops beating. Those signs, however, can be vastly different from person to person, so knowing the whole spectrum of signs can help a person determine their risk and help their care team detect and treat early.

For up to two weeks before cardiac arrest, warning signs can be present. The most common sign is men is typically chest pain, while the most common sign women experience is usually shortness of breath. A racing heart, unexplained fainting or dizziness, or fatigue can also occur leading up to the incident.

Complicating the prevention process, some patients even report flu-like symptoms, which can be hard for their doctor to evaluate. And only one in five patients who notice signs share the observation with their physician at all.

Know your risk factors

The same risk factors that you’d consider for heart disease apply to sudden cardiac arrest. Among the most common indicators are:

· Family history of heart disease

· High blood pressure

· High cholesterol

· Smoking

· Obesity

· Diabetes

· Substance use disorder

Any personal or family history of cardiac episodes, poor nutrition and lack of physical activity can also potentially increase risk.

Once you know your risk factors, the rest is about preparation. You’ll want to maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly, keeping a balanced diet and avoiding or quitting smoking. You’ll also want to take medications as they’re prescribed by your doctor.

If you are at risk for sudden cardiac arrest, you might need to see an electrophysiologist, which is a cardiologist who specializes in the heart’s electrical conduction pathway. Your electrophysiologist may suggest an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) to prevent and detect cardiac events.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Cholesterol#Sudden Cardiac Arrest#Diseases#General Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy