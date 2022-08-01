Read on www.techspot.com
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
The Verge
Logitech announces a dedicated cloud gaming handheld that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and more
Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch a dedicated cloud gaming handheld later this year. The new hardware will be designed for cloud gaming services, offering a dedicated device with controls instead of the typical cases you attach to phones. The cloud gaming handheld will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, and Logitech and Tencent are both working with Microsoft and Nvidia on the hardware.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Watch the "impossible" $20,000 Halo 2 challenge being beaten
What just happened? Long gone are the days when playing video games all day was considered a waste of time. Even if someone doesn't become an esports pro, they could still make a lot of money by being really, really good at a particular game. Just ask Twitch streamer JerValiN, whose proficiency at Halo 2 has won him $20,000 for completing a challenge most considered impossible.
Hard disk 1TB
Great moments in PC gaming: Realising it's not OK to torture Sims
Those little goofs who can't clean up after themselves deserve better. Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. Most of us went through a phase of torturing our Sims, whether out of curiosity or angst. Odds are, there's at least one Sim up in pixel heaven cursing your name over their untimely demise.
Gamespot
New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News
Valve has partnered with Komodo for distribution of Steam in four new countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates. You can expect to see Steam Deck at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.
Microsoft is testing a Game Pass sharing tier, announces Windows 11 widget
Something to look forward to: Microsoft's Xbox/PC Game Pass subscription service is already very popular, but that doesn't mean the Redmond giant isn't constantly adding new features. The latest addition should be very welcome for those with big families: a new plan that lets subscribers add four extra people to their account. It's also testing a widget as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build.
thefastmode.com
Logitech G, Tencent Games Partner to Build Cloud Gaming Handheld Device
Logitech G and Tencent Games announced a partnership to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year that will combine Logitech G’s expertise in hardware with Tencent Games’ expertise in software services. The new device will support multiple cloud gaming services, and both companies are working...
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in August 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
NFL・
This PC case with built-in aquarium is a terrible idea
Facepalm: Self-contained liquid cooling kits have brought watercooling to the masses, but that doesn't mean mixing H2O with electronics is always a good idea. Add live animals to the equation and you're just asking for trouble. The Y2 fish tank chassis from Metalfish is an aluminum computer case with a...
Alleged Nvidia RTX 4070 specs suggest it could match the RTX 3090 Ti
Rumor mill: It's a case of another day, another RTX 4000 rumor. Assuming it turns out to be accurate, the latest claim from a regular leaker is excellent news for those with one eye on the RTX 4070, a supposedly mid-range card that could potentially take on the RTX 3090 Ti.
Polygon
How to turn your living room into a PC gaming haven
With previous “console exclusives” like God of War coming to PC, and consoles like PlayStation 5 still difficult to find, you may have wondered about diving into the massive, terrifying world of PC gaming. But console gaming can be tough to move away from, as it’s always had one major advantage over PC: comfort. Consoles are built for the couch and the living room; PCs are built for offices.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
LG Gram 16 - 2022
The LG Gram 16 (2022) is a wonderful laptop, featuring a lovely 16-inch panel as well as an ultra-portable design that’s easy to stow away in a bag. There have been a couple of compromises to achieve this feat, such as a throttled performance and a questionable build quality, but such flaws are easy to overlook when you can carry this large laptop to work without breaking your back.
Steam beta adds support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons
In brief: Steam has a new beta patch that supports the Nintendo Switch's original Joy-Con gamepads. The feature comes just a week after Valve added compatibility for Switch Online classic controllers. The company has gradually brought various controllers onboard over the years, and the list will likely keep growing. This...
How Nintendo Conquered the Gaming World
Before Nintendo burrowed its way into millions of homes, it had to win over retailers in New York City—and the difficulty level was set to 'almost impossible.'
techeblog.com
Fan-Made GTA 6 Trailer in Unreal Engine 5 Teases What the Game Could Look Like in Miami
This fan-made GTA 6 trailer by TeaserPlay in Unreal Engine 5 teases what the game could look like in the rumored Miami. Insiders report that early designs called for the inclusion of territories modeled after large swaths of North and South America, with the main map down based around a fictional version of ‘Magic City’ as well as its surrounding areas.
