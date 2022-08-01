These Iconic French Bistro Glasses Are the Swiss Army Knives of Glassware

Bear and Breakfast is very cute, and that cuteness conceals for a time that there is not a lot going on in the game’s interminable opening hours. You play a naive little bear named Hank who stumbles on a multi-level marketing scheme that turns him into a short-term rental landlord for human tourists who are, after a long absence, returning to the forest where he lives with his woodland friends. As the animatronic shark that serves as the voice for this sylvan AirBnB endlessly reminds Hank that he is being scammed and exploited, Hank goes from renting out a decrepit cabin to running a small hospitality empire with bigger and better facilities and attractions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO