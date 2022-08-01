Read on dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
Is Dota TV down? How to watch tournament matches inside Dota 2’s client
Almost all major Dota 2 tournaments broadcast their footage on streaming platforms. Twitch and YouTube are often the two preferred platforms, but there’s also a third alternative. Dota TV is an in-game spectating system that allows players to watch professional matches inside the game’s client. When players tune into...
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
Here are the best Apex Legends LFG Discord servers in 2022
Playing solo in Apex Legends can be a miserable experience. Players of all skill levels who join up with the random players matchmaking provides frequently express frustration on social media, citing lower-ranked teammates, squad members who leave immediately after being downed, and poor or toxic communication. It’s enough to make anyone who doesn’t have a ready-made team avoid the game.
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?
Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
How to get the Titanium Chrome and Liquid Metal camos in Warzone
A new limited-time mode is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, and two new camos will be available to unlock as part of it. The Titanium Trials LTM is a hardcore spin on the Iron Trials limited time mode, upping player HP to 300, and making the Tempered perk appear more frequently as ground loot. Additionally, players will begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit, and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”
100 Thieves bringing back the CouRage and Nadehshot Show, adding 2 new podcasts
100 Thieves is introducing a new series of podcasts featuring CEO Matt “Nadeshot” Haag, as well as content creators CouRage, BrookeAB, and Peter park, the latter of whom is the organization’s newest member. 100T is no stranger to the podcast scene as it previously had two podcasts,...
Is Cult of the Lamb coming to Game Pass?
Cult of the Lamb has just a few more days before its release, and the hype is building fast and furious. Players are looking forward to building their cults and gaining as many followers as they can. Many are also wondering if the game will have a day-one release on...
All monster types in Xenoblade Chronicles 3
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you spend a lot of time learning the game’s mechanics. Normally, you would focus on combat and worry more about hitting monsters than they would hit you. You will, however, be left wanting more if you follow this method since monsters are more than just damage sponges. There is a type of monster for every monster, so you can determine the difficulty of fighting it based on that type.
New Mario Kart 8 discovery hints at future DLC maps
One of Nintendo’s most popular series, Mario Kart is apparently getting more tracks added in a future release of its latest iteration—or so we believe. As per the discovery, it seems that several ‘prefetch’ files were added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These files generally correspond to music tracks from a lot of the older, classic Mario Kart games.
Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions
Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
Faker sympathizes with T1 fans for controversial truck protest
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok has sympathized with a handful of T1 fans who organized a truck protest outside of the LCK’s LoL Park venue in Seoul, South Korea yesterday. “Whatever fans do, it starts from the love towards the team,” he said in an interview that was reported by Osen and translated into English via Twitter. “Everyone in T1 should do harder to repay the love the fans give us. I will do my best for fans.”
Ubisoft shares surge as Tencent eyes significant stake in game publisher
Tencent Holdings Ltd, the mega technology and entertainment conglomerate based in China, is seeking to raise its stake in French video game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment, according to a report released Reuters today. Tencent previously acquired a five-percent stake in Ubisoft back in March 2018, at the cost of roughly €370...
To no surprise, Elden Ring crushed YouTube numbers at launch
YouTube has confirmed the news we all suspected, Elden Ring was a massive success on the platform garnering billions of views in its first 60 days. In a post yesterday, the video platform shared some key figures related to the YouTube success of Elden Ring and compared it to other large game debuts, highlighting the most posted content and the best creators for the category.
LeBron James, Iron Giant banned from MultiVersus at Evo 2022
In a sentence that no one likely ever saw coming, LeBron James has been banned from Evo 2022… in MultiVersus. LeBron and Iron Giant were both added as part of the Open Beta launching over the last several weeks, and both characters are still listed as experimental in-game. Because of that, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have decided that players are not allowed to use either character during the $100,000 MultiVersus tournament being hosted at Evo 2022.
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 returns in new Arcade1Up cabinet revealed at Evo 2022
After what feels like years of community outcry, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is finally coming back in a new form. Arcade cabinet developer Arcade1Up has announced a new product featuring eight classic Marvel-centric fighting games. The cabinet, which will open pre-orders on Sept. 8 in both Canada and the U.S.,...
Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
Here are all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonuses
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s launch date is quickly approaching, and pre-orders for the game are already live, meaning that players are starting to look for the places that will give the best options for pre-order bonus items. There will likely be more pre-order bonuses as the release date...
