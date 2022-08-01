Well Done: Company’s Best Interests at Stake for Omaha Steaks CEO

www.omahamagazine.com
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
omahamagazine.com
Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022
High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
omahamagazine.com
Zaiss & Co. New Offices Swimming in Unique Touches
When Zaiss & Co. decided to move locations, they knew they had to stay true to their company’s official tagline: “think like a fish.” But what did this mean? It meant that Zaiss & Co. needed a space that served their workflow needs, one their clients and employees would find appealing.
doniphanherald.com
Tick-induced allergy keeps Fremont meatpacking company worker from eating red meat
OMAHA -- Lana Brodersen was just about to crawl into bed in her camper around 11 p.m. June 11 when she broke out in hives from head to toe. Her husband, Brodie Brodersen, drove her the roughly 10 minutes from their campsite west of Fremont to Methodist Fremont Health. She made it through the first set of double doors to the emergency room but collapsed before she could get through the second pair.
omahamagazine.com
Exit Strategy: Owners weigh in on their business continuity plans
Having a small business succession plan is key to ensuring the longevity of a company. Should the owner die unexpectedly, become incapacitated, or wish to retire, the plan spells out who is to take over management/ownership and possibly a directive for the future. According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers 2021 U.S. Family Business Survey, only 34% of small business owners have a documented and communicated succession plan in place. We asked three local owners to share what they’ve done on this front: Elizabeth Pooley, owner of Square Donut; Larry Goertz, president of Blade Masters; and Dean Jessick, president of SGH Concepts.
255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort
OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
omahamagazine.com
Veta Jeffery: Diversifying and Strategizing to Bring Greater Things to Omaha
Veta Jeffery has taken a big job in Omaha as the president of its chamber of commerce, but she’s ready for the challenge. “I am not the kind of person who has wanted to go to bed Sunday evening and dread get up Monday,” she said. “Economic development, community development are things that I thrive off of.”
omahamagazine.com
Omaha CVB Presents: 2022 Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Award Winners
Winner: The Peregrine Omaha Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. Winner: Courtyard by Marriott Omaha East/Council Bluffs. After two years of challenging times brought on by a global pandemic, OMA Tourism Awards continue to provide the opportunity to shine a light on the inspiring resilience of our local tourism community. These awards are presented in partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sarpy County Tourism, and Visit Omaha.
kiwaradio.com
Creighton Economist Says We Probably Are In A Recession Or Very Close
Omaha, Nebraska — The latest Creighton University survey of businesses in nine mid-west states shows continued growth — but economist Ernie Goss says that growth isn’t very fast. The survey asks questions about employment and other economic trends and creates an index ranging from zero to 150....
strictly-business.com
Martin Jewelry Sets Up Shop Inside Shannon Formalwear
Located on 16th and O St., Martin Diamond Co. & Jewelry Design has set up shop inside of Shannon Formalwear – because what is better than suits and jewelry? It’s the perfect combo in one building. There is a section by the front window of Shannon Formalwear where Martin Jewelry has its counter full of rings, necklaces, and other jewelry.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
omahamagazine.com
Greater Omaha Chamber: New Columnist Starting in October
In April, the Greater Omaha Chamber selected Veta Jeffery to serve as its next president and CEO. Jeffery gained a great deal of experience convening public and private stakeholders while she was the Manager of Community Economic Development for the State of Missouri, having been appointed to the position by Governor Jay Nixon. Jeffery’s engagement skills helped rebuild the business community in and around Ferguson and throughout the St. Louis region.
WOWT
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the recycling cycle can be ugly. It’s what we see, recycling bins overflowing and trash dumped around the centers intended to keep junk out of the landfill that could otherwise be recycled. But when people show up and see there is no...
norfolkneradio.com
Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look
As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
iheart.com
City Of Omaha Considering Plan To Consolidate Loading Zones, Add Cameras
(Omaha, NE) -- The City of Omaha is looking at ways to make parking on curbs around the city safer for delivery drivers and ride shares. Tuesday night the city council heard public comment on a proposal to create smart loading zones, which would consolidate loading zones around the city and install cameras that can ticket people that are illegally parked. City leaders say one goal is to cut down on the number of loading zones to create more actual parking spots. The city council could vote on a pilot program later this month.
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
thereader.com
RBR Gallery Presents Art by Jeff Koterba
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Opening reception Aug. 4, 5 – 8 p.m. info@rbr.org. Omaha’s favorite cartoonist and renaissance man Jeff Koterba will be showing what remains...
Kearney Hub
Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize
Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
KETV.com
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
Pop artist icon to open exhibition in Omaha gallery
The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery
