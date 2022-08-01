Linus Torvalds Announces Linux 5.19 Kernel Release, With Major Apple Silicon Support Upgrade

Read on www.makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Self-Hosted Google Photos Alternatives
Smartphone users take hundreds, if not thousands of photos every year, and many have relied on Google Photos to automatically upload and store their holiday snapshots for free. The service ceased to offer unlimited storage in 2021, meaning that users had to either fork over cash to Google or find another solution—either by moving to another provider or self-hosting.
What Is a USB Bitcoin Miner? Is USB Bitcoin Mining Profitable?
Though Bitcoin itself is now a hugely popular digital asset, the Bitcoin mining industry has also become widely prevalent, with individuals looking to make a passive income by mining new coins and verifying transactional blocks. While most Bitcoin mining is done using expensive hardware, you can now get your foot in the door using nothing more than a USB stick.
How to Create a Simple CRM in Google Sheets
Where do you keep your customer notes? Do they sit on your desk in a notepad or in a document on your hard drive? Doing this can create a couple of challenges:. Sending them to your coworkers—who will also need to find them again. To add to this, hidden...
Is Cloud Gaming Ready to Go Mainstream?
Cloud gaming presents a different gaming model than traditional consoles, furthering its mainstream appeal. Developments and partnerships in the industry offer the potential for cloud gaming to become a much more popular model in the future. Is it time for cloud gaming to go mainstream? You may find that as...
8 Factors to Consider to Find the Best Monitor for Your Mac
Macs are high-quality computers, and using them with a low-quality monitor just doesn’t cut it. You should make sure you get an external monitor that either matches or exceeds Apple’s Retina Display. But, with the overwhelming number of monitors out there, it sure is a tiring job finding the right one.
Brave vs. Tor: Which Browser Offers More Security and Privacy?
There are dozens of web browsers out there, some more popular than others, but only a select few can actually be considered both safe and private. Brave and the Tor Browser are certainly among them, and though they are similar in some respects, they are two very different pieces of software.
How to Add Search Tags to Files in Windows 11
Most users will enter keywords that match file titles to find images, documents, videos, and music on their Windows PCs. However, there is a different, more flexible way to search for files in Windows 11. You can instead add tags to files that will help you find them better. A...
How to Format Text in Google Forms
With Google Forms, you can enhance your form's usability through various text formatting options. You can bold, italicize, and underline your text, along with changing the font and text size. You can also add links, numbered lists, and bullet points. In this guide, we're going to show you everything you...
How to Make a Super-Taskbar with Directory Opus
The average Windows user might be fine accessing software through the Start menu or shortcuts on the desktop—maybe even pin an icon or two directly on the taskbar for easier access. However, true fans of customization and aesthetics use third-party launchers. These are tools dedicated to launching other apps,...
5 Empowering Microsoft Narrator Alternatives for Visually Impaired Windows Users
Built into the Windows OS, the screen reader Narrator is a big help to visually impaired users. However, you or a visually challenged loved one may not be finding the Narrator adequate for your needs. Or maybe, you just don't like its voices. But there are some good alternatives to...
Linux Kernel 5.19 Released With 7 New Features
A new version of the Linux kernel has arrived. Like most updates, version 5.19 doesn't contain one headline-grabbing feature. Instead, it's filled with various odds-and-ends improvements that make Linux more performant across hardware both new and old. Maybe 5.19 will be a release that surprises you. But if you don't...
How to Use the SUBTOTAL Function in Google Sheets
When working on a large spreadsheet in Google Sheets, you might want to check for the subtotal of the data in your spreadsheet periodically. Doing this helps you understand the flow of the data better, and it also makes it easier to look for errors. Using the SUBTOTAL function in...
How to Password-Protect Files and Folders on Linux
Whether you want to share a file online, store it in the cloud, carry it on a thumb drive, or add it to your archive, password-protecting it is the best approach to secure its content and prevent unauthorized access. The same holds true for folders too. Therefore, it's crucial to...
How to Manage "Files Shared With Me" on Google Drive
If you're part of a large or busy team, there's a good chance that you share Google Drive files among yourselves. Depending on the size of your team, this can mean dozens of files a day. After a while, you could end up with hundreds or thousands of files in...
PS VR vs Meta Quest 2: Which VR Headset Should You Buy?
Virtual reality seems to be the future of gaming. But taking the next step into the future of technology can be daunting, especially when there are so many great VR headsets out there. The two most popular VR headsets on the market are the PS VR and the Meta Quest 2 (previously known as the Oculus Quest 2).
How to Count Non-Blank Cells in Google Sheets
It might seem a bit pointless initially, but knowing the exact number of cells filled with data can be extremely useful if you use Google Sheets for your spreadsheets. The techniques explained in this article are most commonly used to count the number of populated cells in a specific range. This is particularly useful for people working with large spreadsheets that need to get an idea of the span and scope of their data.
Major Snap Bug Delays Ubuntu 22.04 Point Release
Ubuntu developer Canonical has decided to push back the "point release" of Ubuntu 22.04 to August 11, 2022, due to a bug affecting the ability to install Snap packages. Senior software engineer Łukasz Zemczak explained the issue in a message to Ubuntu's developer mailing list. During testing of our...
Free Methods to Access and Manage 3D Printers Remotely
3D printing is a slow and time-consuming process that can take a few hours or days to complete. It’s not practical to sit around a 3D printer or manage it until the printing is finished. Thus, many users deploy and use the OctoPrint server for real-time monitoring of their prints when at home connected to the local network.
How to Set Up Storybook in React
One of the advantages of using React is you can create UI components, reuse them all over your application and ultimately avoid code churn. Still, it is difficult to create completely independent UI components with React alone. You’ll need to create views that display these components to see them.
How to Install the Opera Web Browser on Linux
While most Linux distributions come with Firefox, every major web browser now has a Linux version—even Microsoft's own Edge. With Chromium-based browsers becoming the web's de facto default, Linux users may need one to supplement Firefox. Opera is a great Chromium-based alternative, and it's been around even longer than...
