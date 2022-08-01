Toronto Was Ranked The 'Hardest City To Navigate' In The World & It's Worse Than New York

Read on www.narcity.com
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
You Can Now Fly From Toronto To Mexico For Less Than You Spent On Groceries This Week
Are you tired of heading to Wasaga Beach for an escape from Toronto? Then you've come to the right place because here's another beach destination you can hit up that's only four hours from the 6ix. Forgot to mention it's a four-hour flight from Toronto, but it would probably cost...
This Ridiculously Cheap New Bus Lets You Explore Ontario Cities Starting From $6.99
The summer isn't over just yet, and there's so much ground to cover. But instead of spending money on gas, maybe hop on a bus and see where those savings take you!. On Wednesday, the bus service Flixbus introduced a new line of routes you certainly want to check out.
Routes: New flight options from Oakland to New York, Santa Rosa to Palm Springs; US considers enforcing refunds for canceled, changed flights
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Canada Has Its Own Version Of The Dead Sea & You Can Float All Of Your Worries Away
If you've always dreamed of floating in the salty waters of the Dead Sea, you don't need to leave the country to get the same experience. Canada is home to a mineral lake with water that is so buoyant it's actually been called the "Dead Sea of Canada." Little Manitou...
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
Moment man who struck a flight attendant and a passenger is taken into custody after São Paulo to New York flight was diverted to Puerto Rico
A Brazilian passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from São Paulo to New York allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and another passenger and was arrested by U.S. federal law enforcement agents after the aircraft was diverted to Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The male individual, whose name is unknown, reportedly...
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.
Insider's author spent two nights on Waiheke Island, known as the Hamptons of New Zealand, in a 140-square-foot oceanfront tiny home listed on Airbnb.
6 mistakes American tourists make when visiting Paris
Trying to see all the sights in one day and dressing too casually are mistakes Americans often make while visiting Paris.
This Magical Suspension Bridge In Vancouver Is In A Lush Forest & It's Free To Visit
There is a park in Vancouver that has an enchanting suspension bridge and believe it or not, it's completely free to visit any day of the week. The Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge at Lynn Canyon Park is a place that you'll be adding to your bucket list in no time after you see just how truly magical it looks.
Global Entry Just Got Even Faster at These US Airports
Global Entry has been getting even smoother for international travelers at select U.S. airports. As of July 26, the Trusted Traveler Program has gone entirely paperless at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, making customs a much more efficient and secure experience for Global Entry members. Instead...
4 Countries Indian Passport Holders Can Travel To Visa-Free From Canada
People who have a Canadian passport can travel to a vast variety of countries visa-free. But a number of work permit-holders and international students living in Canada also need help with summer destinations. According to Passport Index, passports, like those from India, can still grant you access to some popular...
One of Europe's busiest airports is limiting flights over fears it will have 3,500 too many passengers every day to operate safely
"Travelers use more bins at security control after the summer because they wear more clothes, such as coats, hiking boots and vests," the airport said.
The 10 Best Places to Stay in Puerto Rico
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We love a Caribbean getaway, especially one that takes the stress out of travel and gets us into full-on vacation...
The Star Of 'Wedding Season' On Netflix Is 'Obsessed' With Toronto & Here's Why (VIDEO)
If you're on the hunt for a new restaurant to try in Toronto, the cast of Netflix's Wedding Season has a suggestion. Narcity Canada recently sat down with Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma who play Asha and Ravi in the upcoming movie, which was filmed in Toronto. The movie is about two people feeling the pressure from their parents to tie the knot and so they pretend to date during a whirlwind summer of weddings only to discover they've caught feelings for one another.
I've lived in Singapore for 20 years, and there are 7 things tourists should never do when visiting the city-state
There are things tourists should never do in the city-state, like snacking in trains and sitting at a table with a pack of tissues on it.
These destinations have scrapped all travel restrictions
On 1 August, France removed all of its remaining Covid restrictions, including the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result at the border.Now international visitors may enter with the usual, pre-pandemic passport and visa rules (although Britons should watch out for the post-Brexit rules around passport validity).Now most of the UK’s favourite holiday destinations are friction-free to visit, with the notable exception of Spain, which still requires proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result from anyone aged 12 and over.But if you’re looking for the simplest and least stressful holiday out there, these destinations...
Flights from SF to Lisbon are under $375 RT from November through May
Portugal’s romantic, charming capital of Lisbon is even more delightful in person as it is via Instagram, and you can discover it for yourself with flights from San Francisco (and back) that ring up at less than $375 from November 2022 to May 2023. After a glut of high-priced summer flights, this is the return to pre-pandemic travel everyone wanted, thankyouverymuch. Airlines offering these dirt-cheap, round-trip fares right now include Lufthansa, United and Air Canada. While Kayak is great for searching, it’s also worth checking the specific carrier’s websites to see if they have the same deals. And don't let the winter and spring months put you off — or assume you’ll suffer terrible weather. Average daily high temperature is 59 degrees, with a low of just 49 degrees. That makes for pleasant mornings with pasteis de nata, comfortable days for hiking to the castles of Sintra, and temperate evenings sipping aperitifs. You’ll be able to find sub-$400 round trip flights throughout the November through May window. Same dates below (at time of publish):
People Are Roasting Toronto & Vancouver For Not Being As Friendly As Calgary
Sometimes when you're so used to living in a city, you kind of forget that not everywhere is the same and that definitely applies to how friendly cities are. Thanks to a Reddit post, Calgarians have been roasting people in Toronto and Vancouver about their, ummm, "lack of friendliness" shall we say — and a lot of people agreed the people of Cowtown are far nicer than in other Canadian cities in general.
