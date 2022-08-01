Woman With 'Demonic Look' Arrested for Fatal Stabbing During Sex: Police

Read on www.newsweek.com
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Mom, Daughter Found Dead in Home—Suspect Shot Dead by Deputies
A man making "aggressive movements" with a knife was shot dead in Buford, Georgia, shortly before police found the bodies of two women.
Four Killed in Shooting Spree Sparks Massive Manhunt
The police are currently searching for a suspected identified him as 39-year-old Stephen Alexander Marlow.
Woman Held Immigrants Hostage, Demanded Thousands for Release: Feds
Authorities began investigating the situation after a woman in California told law enforcement that her sister was being held for ransom in Texas.
Teacher Shares Classroom Door Lock Installed to Protect Against Shootings
"I am not complaining that we got a new safety measure; I am just upset that this is the solution," the Arkansas teacher said.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Man Killed by Snakebite Hours After Funeral of Brother Killed by Snakebite
Another family member was also a victim of a snakebite and police have said he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
'I Just Heard a Scream': Alligator Bites Florida Man on Face
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the alligator bit his face, causing a massive gash.
Dog Chasing 'Rude' Intruders Who Left Gate Open Has Internet in Hysterics
In the video, a teenager can be seen sneaking into the family's garden, while another keeps watch, before the dog goes after them.
Parents Hogtied Child Nightly to Stop Him From Eating Candy: Police
The parents reportedly told police that they would tie up their son because he would get "into things."
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate as 'Rude' Mom-in-Law Cleans Up Without Asking
"Of course, mothers-in-law are always in the wrong no matter what they do," said one reply to the viral Mumsnet post.
Boy, 3, Found Safe After Spending 2 Nights in Wilderness
Rescuers had feared the worst when some of Yegor's belongings were found.
Teen Backed for Getting Family, Including Her Pregnant Stepsister, Evicted
"I can't believe these people wanted to put you in a shed," one Redditor wrote.
Police Worker Jailed for Stealing Over $117k in COVID Relief
Elisa Rivera had to pay all the money back to the federal government before she stood trial on Wednesday.
Firefighter Responds to Roaring House Blaze Trapping His Family; 10 Killed
The volunteer firefighter says that he had ties to all those gathered in the house that caught fire and hasn't heard from 10 of them.
Man Poses as Jan. 6 Prisoner in Mock Prison Cell at CPAC
Freelance journalist Laura Jedeed said booth visitors were given a silent disco headset that played testimony from people arrested in connection to January 6.
