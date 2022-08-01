Uncle Bun’s Trill Burgers are taking the nation by storm, and now they are certified delicious by the Good Morning America crew.

B un B ’s Trill B urgers recently earned the title of b est b urger in America on Good Morning America ’s “United States of B urgers” competition.

Accompanied b y Trill B urgers chef, B un B ( B ernard Freeman) competed live on national TV againstof Philadelphia,of Atlanta andof Miami. Trill B urgers earned three of five votes from the judges panel of celebrity chef, former NFL star, former NBA star, WWE wrestlerand ABC’s– receiving votes from Neely, Rose and O’Neil – to take home the Golden B urger Trophy.

“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” B un B said minutes after the show. “To b e in Times Square having won the b est b urger in America live on Good Morning America, it’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this b rand. We just wanted to put in hard work and b e justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to b ring this b urger to America.”

The next stop for Trill B urgers is Rock The B ells music festival on Aug. 6 in Queens, N.Y., where it will serve its signature b eef and vegan smashburgers inside the Trill Mealz Hip-Hop Food Court curated b y B un B . Trill B urgers will announce its next Houston pop-up soon, with a b rick-and-mortar location in Houston on the horizon.