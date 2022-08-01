1 dead following shooting, crash on I-70

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. kali9

A suspect in a fatal shooting and crash on Interstate 70 is at large after fleeing the scene Sunday night.

The suspect fired shots into another vehicle and hit a man who was driving. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

The suspect was then immediately involved in a crash with multiple vehicles and fled the scene on foot.

The silver Dodge pickup truck the suspect drove was confirmed as stolen, and no other injuries were reported.

Denver Police are continuing a homicide investigation to determine the circumstances of the shooting and suspect information. The victim's identity will be released by the Medical Examiner.