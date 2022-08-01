Ohio Task Force 1 continuing search efforts in flooded SE Kentucky

dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine announces $5 million in funding for law enforcement body cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement that $5 million in grant money is available to assist regional law enforcement organizations in purchasing body camera technology and covering related costs. The second round of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program is now accepting applications...
Ohio reports more than 27,700 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio Department of Health reports over 27,700 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, Ohio has reported 27,785 new COVID-19 cases, 679 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 36 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 98 deaths. Last Thursday, July...
Governor, OSHP takes action to reduce trooper shortages and rising retirements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A raise and bonuses for troopers were announced Wednesday by the Department of Public Safety just hours after a news conference spelled out recruiting and retention struggles for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The new leader of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Wednesday they...
Ohio's sales tax holiday: Back to school shopping
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - This year's sales tax holiday begins Friday, August 5, at 12:00 a.m. and ends Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m. Items that qualify for the sales tax holiday include an item of clothing priced at $75 or less, an item of school supplies priced at $20 or less, and an item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.
Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools
Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
$23.5 million awarded to develop information technology workforce in Ohio
WASHINGTON (WKEF) - The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $23.5 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to the WTIA Workforce to develop information technology workforce training programs in Ohio and 10 other states. The program is intended to help Ohio develop...
Low voter turnout expected for Ohio's second primary
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) -- The Hamilton County Board of Elections says it expects historically low voter turnout for Ohio's special primary election. They are hoping to see 10 percent of registered voters to come out and vote today but they are not sure they will even make it to that. We know primary election voter turnout is typically low. Hamilton County's BOE says only 16 percent of voters voted in the May Primary.
