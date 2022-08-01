Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley Completes Renovations

lodgingmagazine.com
48hills.org
Report shows that big local tech companies give nothing back to the community
I am not in general a big fan of corporate philanthropy. Everything about the model is wrong; instead of paying taxes, company executives who are elected by nobody and not accountable to the public get to decide where the money goes. All too often, it’s just a corporate PR strategy to defuse community anger.
Silicon Valley
Google preps demolition — and salvage — in downtown San Jose village area
SAN JOSE — Google is preparing to bulldoze — and salvage — an old downtown San Jose building, an effort that marks a key step ahead of the development of a transit-oriented neighborhood the search giant has proposed. The structure is the former Sunlite Bakery Bread Depot...
NBC Bay Area
Is it Better to Rent or Buy a Home in the Bay Area? New Data Takes a Closer Look
The decision to rent or buy a home really comes down to someone's personal situation. But in the Bay Area, the rent vs. buy debate just got more interesting because of a certain piece of information. That information is called the price-to-rent ratio. The difference as calculated by Moody’s Analytics...
santaclaranews.org
Orientation Tonight and Drawing Next Week for 194 Affordable Apartments in Santa Clara’s Tasman East
New affordable apartments will be available in Santa Clara’s Tasman East to households making between $59,000 and $91,020 annually. Tonight at 6 p.m., the City and HouseKeys will host an orientation for St. Anton Tasman Properties. To register for the Zoom webinar go to this site. Next week, there...
travelsmaps.com
Map of San Jose – San Jose Map Download
There are many things to consider before you travel to San Jose. First, you should know that San Jose has over 3 million residents. You should know how to get around the city and where to find lodging. Secondly, you should know what to look for in a San Jose Map. If you’re visiting San Jose for the first time, it might be useful to learn about the city’s transportation system before you decide which direction to go. Map of San Jose.
SFGate
Vacation Homes around the Bay on the market this week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Everyone deserves an escape, and there are plenty around the Bay Area – whether you’re looking to kiss San Francisco traffic goodbye in a big beach house that fits you, the family, and your in-law’s dog, or a quiet cabin in the woods away from it all. The only hard part? Finding that perfect spot.
sfrichmondreview.com
Tentative Agreement on Street Use Reached Between SI and Outer Sunset Farmers Market
The fate of the Outer Sunset Farmers Market held in front of St. Ignatius Preparatory High School (SI) every Sunday is looking brighter after District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar helped to work out a deal. Although nothing is in writing as of yet, Mar is hoping a Memorandum Of Understanding...
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Oracle reportedly laying off employees
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Oracle, the tech company that used to be headquartered in Redwood City and is now based in Austin, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. Employees who have been laid off by the company are sounding off on social media. “From the most part what I have heard, they are cutting in […]
Concrete slab added to Golden Gate Park as part of Outside Lands renovation
Some nearby residents called it an eyesore.
tornadopix.com
Home deals stripped of the merger for 4.5 million dollars
As we showed, graphically, in January, a pending sale of the “four-bedroom home” was removed from the MLS:. Purchased as a small two-unit building at the height of Potrero Hill for $720,000 in February 2012, 882-888 Carolina Street was then expanded and remodeled with permits for a two-unit project secured in 2014.
Silicon Valley
Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop
For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
SF Arts Commission director used cultural grant to fund Hawaii vacation
(BCN) — A former director of the San Francisco Arts Commission has been fined $20,000 after she admitted diverting grant money to finance a personal vacation in Hawaii. The grant had been intended for a local Native and Indigenous artist, and was awarded to fund a short documentary exploring pre-colonial connections across the Pacific. Instead, […]
Beloved Hawaiian brunch spot reopening in new Peninsula location
Peninsula food lovers rejoice. Famed Hawaiian-Japanese brunch restaurant “Morning Wood” is reopening in a new San Mateo location later this month.
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City’s housing element rejected by state after being first in the county to submit
Redwood City’s draft housing element has been rejected by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) three months after it was submitted to the agency. In a letter dated July 8, the state, which provided over 10 pages of required revisions, asked the city to provide more...
The Flight Deal
Southwest: San Jose / Oakland, California – Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). $177. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
calmatters.network
High-speed rail analysis brings grade-separation anxiety to Palo Alto
As the California agency charged with building high-speed rail finalizes its plans for the Peninsula segment of its contentious system, Palo Alto officials are raising alarms about a feature that is conspicuously missing from the proposed design: grade separation. City leaders have been raising concerns about the potential impacts of...
