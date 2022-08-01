Latest NIO rumors: First phone to arrive next year plus a third brand targeting $15k EVs

Bugatti is well-known in the car world as making one of the fastest production vehicles on the market. The brand is also known for being extremely expensive. But now, if you’re wanting to pick up a Bugatti and not take out a million dollar loan, it’s possible. The brand recently launched its first electric vehicle with an electric scooter. Today, we’re highlighting a deal that drops the all-new scooter in Agile Bleu to $1,020 from $1,200, though the black colorway is down to $920 for Costco members. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO