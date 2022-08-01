Latest NIO rumors: First phone to arrive next year plus a third brand targeting $15k EVs

Read on electrek.co
electrek.co
Lion Electric Q2 2022 earnings results: Record vehicle deliveries, upbeat outlook
Commercial EV maker Lion Electric released its Q2 2022 earnings results today, showing another strong performance as demand grows for commercial EVs. Lion Electric is carving out a profitable market with a record number of vehicle deliveries and a growing line-up. With over 12 years of experience, Lion Electric was...
electrek.co
Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: An ambiguous backwards car
Well this is a new level of weird, even for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week series. Because even though we’ve covered some oddball designs from China’s largest shopping site, we could always at least tell which end of the car was the front. But this time, it’s not nearly so clear.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) is about to earn its ‘blue chip’ status and climb out of the ‘junk bond’ dumpster
Tesla (TSLA) is expected to be about to finally get rid of its “junk bond” rating and become a “blue chip” – something somewhat overdue for the sixth most valuable company in the world. Despite delivering profits for more than two years straight and building...
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) to reportedly shelve Bus and Uber Car to cut costs and prioritize Van deliveries
Recent news out of London affirms previous statements from UK-based EV start-up Arrival – which has said it plans to cut at least one-third of its costs amid waning cash flow in order to get production of its electric Van over the starting line. The company aims to begin generating revenue off the Arrival Van before circling back to the development of its two other electric vehicles, the Bus and Car.
electrek.co
Tesla Model Y is on track to be the world’s best-selling car
Tesla revealed that Model Y is on track to be the world’s highest-selling car by revenue this year, and it will likely be the best-selling vehicle by total volume next year. It’s already the world’s best-selling electric car. People often like to poke fun at Tesla CEO...
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in August 2022
Here at Electrek, we have spent endless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
electrek.co
BorgWarner buying EV charging company to boost growth
One of the largest global auto suppliers, BorgWarner, is buying EV charging company Rhombus Energy Solutions, the company announced today. The auto supplier says the deal will accelerate its charging business by leveraging its existing capabilities. BorgWarner is best known for making and selling quality parts to OEMs. For example,...
electrek.co
Bugatti’s first EV, an e-scooter with 25-mile range, sees first sale at $1,020 or less in New Green Deals
Bugatti is well-known in the car world as making one of the fastest production vehicles on the market. The brand is also known for being extremely expensive. But now, if you’re wanting to pick up a Bugatti and not take out a million dollar loan, it’s possible. The brand recently launched its first electric vehicle with an electric scooter. Today, we’re highlighting a deal that drops the all-new scooter in Agile Bleu to $1,020 from $1,200, though the black colorway is down to $920 for Costco members. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
NIU launches futuristic-looking electric moped that’s half e-bike, half e-motorcycle
Electric mobility company NIU has just launched one of the sleekest looking light electric motorbikes we’ve seen in years. But before you get too excited, we should note that the new NIU SQi is first launching in the company’s domestic market of China. A company insider could only...
electrek.co
US-built 2023 VW ID.4 starts lower at $37,495, under $30k after credits
The 2023 VW ID.4 is getting a new lower-priced configuration as VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant comes online to produce a smaller-battery, US-made model. The 2023 ID.4 starts at almost $4k less than last year’s model, which started at $41,230. But it’s not really a price drop – this is due to a new battery size being introduced. The current “Pro” battery size is 82kWh, which gives an EPA-estimated range of 275 miles. Next year’s model is getting a smaller 62kWh “Standard” trim with 208 miles of EPA-estimated range.
electrek.co
Ford EV sales outpace segment, gains EV market share
Ford released its July 2022 sales today, showing that the automaker continues its push into the EV market. In fact, rising Ford EV sales boosted the automaker to become the best-selling brand this past month. In an all-out effort to dethrone the EV king, Tesla ($TSLA), legacy automakers are turning...
electrek.co
Toyota’s bZ4X recall isn’t going great – company offers car buyback
Toyota has sent a letter to bZ4X owners, offering a choice between a loaner and incentive package or full repurchase of vehicles, as the company continues to struggle with (literally) keeping the wheels on their first electric car effort. Notably, the car’s electric drive systems are not affected by the...
electrek.co
Ferrari is going carbon neutral, but remains vague on EV rollout
Yesterday we got another glimpse into Ferrari’s future clean energy plans with its second-quarter earnings release. Although anticipation is building for Ferrari’s EV rollout, the company is keeping the details under wraps. Ferrari ($RACE) is best known for its legendary supercars. When you see a cherry red Ferrari...
electrek.co
Tesla Cybertruck update: Higher price and production equipment coming
Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders got a minor update on the upcoming electric truck at Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting. CEO Elon Musk confirmed that it is going to have a higher price than previously announced, and that production equipment is about to be installed. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck...
electrek.co
Here’s how gas stations can be transformed into superfast EV charging stations
Are gas stations doomed in the long run, or is there an opportunity to reinvent them as a fast-charging destination stop for EV drivers?. Germany-based global ultrafast EV charging technology company ADS-TEC Energy sees the rise of EVs as a new opportunity for gas stations. Electrek spoke with John Tuccillo, global head of corporate and government affairs for ADS-TEC Energy, about what the reinvention of gas stations into superfast EV charging stations would look like and what it would take to make that happen.
electrek.co
Fisker Q2 report: Over 56k Ocean reservations, test cars, plus PEAR and Project Ronin updates
We have officially passed the halfway marker for the 2022 fiscal year, and those quarterly reports are starting to roll in. Fisker’s Q2 update came this morning, showcasing a decent appetite for its flagship Ocean SUV, alongside some updates to the progress of the next two Fisker models to follow.
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla Cyber Roundup, Jaguar I-Pace fire, BMW i4 review, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla’s Cyber Roundup annual meeting, a concerning Jaguar I-Pace fire, our BMW i4 review, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m....
electrek.co
Renogy 100W solar panel 2-pack can generate a KWh per day at $183 in New Green Deals
Whether you’re trying to live an off-grid life or just want to offset some fossil fuel usage for the upcoming winter season, going solar is the way forward. Today, we tracked down a 2-pack of 100W solar panels from Renogy which can generate up to a KWh or 41Ah each of electricity per day in ideal conditions for $183, which is up to 20% below its normal going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
SONDORS prepping its low-cost electric motorcycle for delivery [Update: Deliveries started]
This isn’t the first time we’ve reported that SONDORS is ready to deliver its Metacycle electric motorcycle to pre-order customers. But to be fair, it’s not the first time the Southern California-based company has said it was ready for deliveries. But now with photos of Metacycles purportedly in SONDORS’ domestic logistics facilities, the first bikes could finally be heading on their way to riders.
