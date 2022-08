Mrs. Myrtice Taylor Boazman, who invested greatly in NGU student scholarships, died Saturday, July 30, in Greenwood, SC. She was 92. A native of Greenville County, Mrs. Boazman was a long-time resident of Chappells and an active member of Chappells Baptist Church until she moved to a care center in Greenwood.

