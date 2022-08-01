ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Stopped Black Drivers 5 Times More Often Than White Drivers In 2021, State Report Says

By Pascal Sabino
blockclubchicago.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 24

Monica
4d ago

Could it have anything to do with them being the people fleeing crime scenes? Or driving cars with fictitious or expired tags or having blatant non-moving violations with their cars? Js.

Reply
8
mrsavage
4d ago

I'm black and I've only been stopped maybe twice my whole life and it was because of me 😆 busted light expired plate sticker

Reply
10
mike
4d ago

and lets see the results of those stops ie drugs, guns, warrants,dui

Reply(3)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

Chicago Police Are Arresting Thousands More Black Drivers After Traffic Stops Than They Report

CHICAGO — West Sider Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out of prison. Ramsey, 37, was driving through West Garfield Park one afternoon last summer when he saw an old friend and pulled over briefly to say hello, he said. When he pulled away a few seconds later, he saw police lights flashing behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Cars
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Peoria, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
947wls.com

CPD announces locations of their upcoming weekend DUI Saturation Patrol stops

The Chicago Police have put out a news release announcing the dates and locations of their DUI saturation patrol stops. This Friday, August 5th, the first DUI saturation patrol will take place on the North Side from 7 PM through 3 AM the next day. The second is on this Saturday, August 6th, from 7 PM to 3 AM the next day on the West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street

CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed 79-year-old woman on Red Line, prosecutors say

A man has been charged with robbing a 79-year-old woman on the Red Line last month and robbing a 78-year-old man near an ATM a few days earlier. Travoughntay Williams, 34, is charged with two counts of felony robbery. If his name sounds familiar, it may be because we’ve reported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police Department#State Report#The Illinois Traffic
NBC Chicago

Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities

CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever.  The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
blockclubchicago.org

13-Year-Old Struck By Lightning Outside Garfield Park Conservatory

EAST GARFIELD PARK — A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon while exploring the outdoor gardens at the Garfield Park Conservatory, officials said. The freak accident happened around 1:55 p.m. just outside that conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Drive, Park District...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

1 dead, 1 wounded in Roseland shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one was killed, in a South Side shooting, according to police. Chicago police responded to shots fired on the 10400 block of South Emerald Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday night. A man and a woman were sitting in a parked car when occupants...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Pilsen, Chinatown Won’t Get Alleys Repaired This Year Due To Strike That Slowed Concrete Production

PILSEN — Pilsen, Chinatown and other 25th Ward neighborhoods will have to wait until spring for alley repairs, the area’s alderman told residents. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said the city’s Department of Transportation leaders told him the significant delay in repairs is due to a now-ended strike affecting the production of asphalt, concrete and other building materials. Work requests on alleys will be pushed until the spring, but some sidewalk repairs could be made this year based on priority and if the weather permits, according to his office.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy