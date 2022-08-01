Read on www.wboy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOY
Iron sharpens iron: WVU OL, DL compete at camp
WVU's top two units are bettering each other this preseason. After one week of camp, WVU’s sentiments are pretty unanimous: the Mountaineers have some strength in the trenches. WVU’s offensive line has been dubbed the strongest piece of the Mountaineer offense with all five starters, including two All-Americans, returning...
WBOY
ShaDon Brown: “Charles Woods is the best corner in the Big 12”
WVU's top DB has high hopes for his second year with the team. West Virginia defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown missed the first two days of fall camp with an illness. While he wasn’t there in person, he asserted that he was there “in spirit, and watched every practice on film. After three days of camp, he came to a bold conclusion.
WBOY
Mountaineers getting familiar with Backyard Brawl as fall camp gets underway
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dante Stills knows the Backyard Brawl. So do fellow West Virginia natives Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, and others. So, too, does Bethel Park, Pennsylvania native James Gmiter. Gmiter and Stills have a different relationship to the Backyard Brawl, though. Stills grew up in a West Virginia...
WBOY
Stories of the Week: July 31 through August 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A study finds that motorcycle-related deaths are on the rise in West Virginia. West Virginia University has announced it will begin charging students to park at the WVU Coliseum. Former Salem...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOY
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson,...
Comments / 0