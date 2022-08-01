Mickey Joseph critical of Nebraska's consistency at WR: 'I've been the most consistent'

Read on saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
'Clear Leader' Reportedly Emerges In Nebraska Football's Quarterback Competition
In perhaps a make-or-break-it year for Scott Frost, he has to get the quarterback competition right. With Adrian Martinez off to Kansas State, who will the Cornhuskers turn to? A "clear leader" has emerged. Per Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network, Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the "clear leader"...
Iowa Loses Kylie Feuerbach for Season
Junior Guard Tears ACL in Workout Earlier This Week
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
In-state prospect, 3-star DL opts to walk-on at Wisconsin over Power 5 offers
Will McDonald, a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023, did not receive an official scholarship offer from Wisconsin. That has not deterred McDonald as he has committed as a walk-on to the Badgers per his 247 Sports player page. McDonald, a 6-foot-4 and 235 lb. defensive lineman out of...
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Big Ten makes decision on adding more Pac-12 schools
The latest phase of college football realignment saw the Big Ten add USC and UCLA starting in 2024, with all eyes on what the conference will do next. The one major follow-up report indicated that the Big Ten was poised to add Oregon and Washington next, in addition to football rivals Cal and ...
Big Ten Network host weighs in on Nebraska QB battle, names 'clear leader'
Nebraska began 2022 fall camp with a quarterback battle. A pair of transfers, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, opened as the top 2 signal-callers. The Big Ten Network was in Lincoln to check out practice, and analyst Dave Revsine weighed in on the competition. Revsine tweeted Thursday that Thompson, a...
Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target
Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch shares high praise of Rahmir Johnson's attitude, work ethic
Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch can’t say enough about Rahmir Johnson. While special teams work is sometimes limited to reserves who don’t see the field on offense or defense for some squads, Johnson is an important member of Busch’s Huskers special teams unit. “He’s part of...
Utah to the Big 12? Former athletic director Chris Hill weighs in on the debate
Whether the Utah Utes should leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 is a matter of debate these days, and one prominent voice has made his opinion on the subject known. On Wednesday, a piece by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was published in which he interviewed former Utes athletic director Chris Hill, who led Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011.
Minnesota announces dates, details for open practices throughout 2022 fall camp
Minnesota announced the dates and information for three open practices in August during the fall camp. The dates for the three open practices are Saturday, Aug. 6, Thursday, Aug. 11, and Monday, Aug. 15. Fans are invited to attend all three practices and see the Golden Gophers get ready for the upcoming season.
Ashley Williams, 4-star Edge prospect and former Nebraska pledge, reveals new commitment
Ashley Williams is a 4-star Edge prospect and was 1 of 3 4-star players committed to Nebraska for the class of 2023. Committed by Mickey Joseph and Bryan Applewhite, Williams originally committed to the Huskers on July 10. Unfortunately, Williams reopened his commitment 21 days later after visiting an SEC...
Ryan Day wants Ohio State's offense to start off with a blank slate for 2022
Ryan Day wants the offense for Ohio State to become one of the most explosive offenses in the nation once again, but the 2021 season isn’t good enough to rest on. Ohio State returns 6 starters on an offense that finished 1st in the nation in points per game (45.7) and 1st in total yards per game (561.5).
Derion Gullette, nation's No. 7 edge-rusher, commits to Texas Longhorns over Ohio State, Texas AM
The Texas Longhorns are putting together a special recruiting class. Led by consensus five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas has 21 pledges, 15 of which are considered bluechip prospects. On Friday, the Longhorns added another big-time talent into the fold, as Teague High School (Texas) ...
Where Are Aggies Ranked in College Football America SEC Rankings?
The Aggies are coming off a season in which they went 8-4 and put together the nation’s best recruiting class.
