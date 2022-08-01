Mickey Joseph critical of Nebraska's consistency at WR: 'I've been the most consistent'

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO