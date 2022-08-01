ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond

By Marlo Lacen
 4 days ago

CASS COUNTY, Texas ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The bodies of three young children who had been reported missing in Cass County Friday evening were recovered early Saturday.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens for Cass County arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. and started to search for the children around the property.

Bowie County Dive Teams were called in to assist in the recovery.

Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, a shoe was found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.

The children’s mother confirmed that the shoe was for one of her children.

There were also footprints in the mud near the water’s edge.

Officials can not confirm if the girls frequently play at the pond, which is on the neighboring property, or if the children knew how to swim.

“That is unknown, whether they were swimmers or not. None of them had lifejackets on, so I don’t know how strong of swimmers they were or if were swimmers at all,” Lieutenant Game Warden Jason Jones said.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the bodies of three sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, were recovered from the private pond off State Highway 77.

Jones says the Texas Rangers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident. The children’s remains will be sent for autopsy to determine cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there are additional details at this time.

