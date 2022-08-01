Reports: Padres acquire Brewers closer Josh Hader

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego on Monday. Tellez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Robert Dugger (0-1), and Taylor followed with a three-run blast in the third. “We’ve played good baseball, and we know when we play good baseball, we win,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Pitched very well tonight, couple home runs with some guys on base and played solid defense.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 54 MINUTES AGO